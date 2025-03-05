FTSE China Index Series Quarterly Review – Q1 2025

FTSE China indices are widely regarded as a leading measure of the China equities market by domestic and international investors. Nearly 60% of Assets under Management (AuM) in globally issued China Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) track a FTSE China index.

The FTSE China A50 Index represents the 50 largest A-Share companies in China and is tracked by both domestic investors and internationally through a range of QFII/Stock Connect investment portfolios.

The FTSE China 50 Index is a tradable index which captures the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks (H Shares, P Chips and Red Chips) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Several changes were also made to other indices in the comprehensive FTSE China Index Series which consists of over 260 indices covering A Shares, B Shares, H Shares, Red Chips and P Chips.

All changes from this review will be made effective from start of trading on 24 March 2025. The next review will take place in June 2025.

