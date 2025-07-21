FTSE 100 Tops 9000 Points At Market Close For The First Time

FTSE Russell announces the FTSE 100 has reached a record high at market close of 9,012.99, the first time it has closed at 9000 points or over.

Please see attached for daily price history for the FTSE 100 since 1st January 2020.

Additionally, please find some facts and figures about the FTSE 100 below:

FTSE 100 YTD growth: 10.28%

10.28% Total market capitalisation of FTSE 100 : £2.19 trillion

: £2.19 trillion Largest daily return : 9.84% (Total Return, 24 th Nov 2008)

: 9.84% (Total Return, 24 Nov 2008) Smallest daily return: -12.2% (Total Return, 20th Oct 1987)

To calculate today’s combined increase in market capitalisation for the constituent companies within the FTSE100, please use the divisor 243.673582 and the following calculation:

Divisor number x difference in points value for the day x 1,000,000