FTSE 100 Tops 10,000 For The First Time At Market Close

FTSE Russell announces the FTSE 100 has reached an historical milestone, closing at 10004.57 points the first time. The continued upward momentum follows on from 2025 where the index increased of 21.51% - the largest annual percentage increase since 2009 (22.07%). The total points rise of the FTSE 100 in 2025 was 1758.36.

Gerald Toledano, Group Head of Equities at FTSE Russell, said: “The FTSE 100 passing 10,000 points is a landmark moment for the UK market. It demonstrates the enduring dynamism of British companies and the important role London continues to play as a global financial centre.”

Please see attached for daily price history for the FTSE 100 since 1st January 2020.

Additionally, please find some facts and figures about the FTSE 100 below:

Total market capitalisation: £2.4 trillion

Largest daily return: 9.84% (Total Return, 24th Nov 2008)

Smallest daily return: -12.2% (Total Return, 20th Oct 1987)