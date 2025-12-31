FTSE 100 Ends The Year At 9931.38 Points - A 21.51% Increase From The Previous Year End

FTSE Russell announces the FTSE 100 has closed the year at 9931.38 points and an increase of 21.51% from the previous end of year close - the largest annual percentage increase since 2009 (22.07%). The total points rise of the FTSE 100 in 2025 was 1758.36.

Additionally, please find some facts and figures about the FTSE 100 below:

FTSE 100 YTD growth: 21.41%

Total market capitalisation: £2.4 trillion

Largest daily return: 9.84% (Total Return, 24th Nov 2008)

Smallest daily return: -12.2% (Total Return, 20th Oct 1987)

To calculate today’s combined increase in market capitalisation for the constituent companies within the FTSE100, please use the divisor 241.547224 and the following calculation:

Divisor number x difference in points value for the day x 1,000,000