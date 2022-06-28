BV_Trial Banner.gif
FSB Virtual Workshop On Funding And Interconnectedness Practices To Aid Resolution Planning For Insurers

Date 28/06/2022

On 10 January 2022, the FSB published a call for public feedback on its practices papers on Resolution Funding for Insurers and Internal Interconnectedness in Resolution Planning for Insurers. Interested parties were invited to provide written responses by 15 March 2022. The FSB thanks those who have taken the time and effort to express their views. 

 

Continuing its outreach on resolution planning for insurers, the FSB is hosting a virtual workshop with stakeholders on Tuesday 12 July 2022.  To register your interest in attending, please click here. Registration closes on Friday 8 July.

Read more about the objectives and issues for discussion of the workshop.

10 January 2022

 Resolution Funding for Insurers: Practices Paper

This Paper provides an overview of the different sources of resolution funding available to insurers.

10 January 2022

 Internal Interconnectedness in Resolution Planning for Insurers: Practices Paper

This paper explores ways to map and assess financial and operational interconnectedness within an insurance group to facilitate effective resolution planning.
