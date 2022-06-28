FSB Virtual Workshop On Funding And Interconnectedness Practices To Aid Resolution Planning For Insurers

On 10 January 2022, the FSB published a call for public feedback on its practices papers on Resolution Funding for Insurers and Internal Interconnectedness in Resolution Planning for Insurers. Interested parties were invited to provide written responses by 15 March 2022. The FSB thanks those who have taken the time and effort to express their views.

Public responses

Continuing its outreach on resolution planning for insurers, the FSB is hosting a virtual workshop with stakeholders on Tuesday 12 July 2022. To register your interest in attending, please click here. Registration closes on Friday 8 July.

Registration and agenda

Agenda

