FSB Examines The Relevance Of Climate Transition Plans For Financial Stability

Climate transition plans provide forward-looking information that can be useful to measure and monitor climate-related risks to financial stability.

However, limited data availability and differences in scope, coverage and quality of key metrics limit the usefulness of transition plans for financial stability assessments at present.

Continued efforts towards standardisation and broader adoption of transition plans are key to enhancing effective use of these plans by financial authorities.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) published today a report on The Relevance of Transition Plans for Financial Stability, which looks at the role that firms’ climate transition planning and the resulting outputs – transition plans – can play for financial stability. Transition plans provide forward-looking information on how non-financial companies and financial institutions may adjust their activities in response to climate risks, which can be useful for authorities to measure and monitor climate-related financial risks.

Transition planning and plans can help address climate-related risks to financial stability through three channels. First, they facilitate firms’ strategy setting, which informs better climate-related risk management. Second, they help inform investment decisions by addressing information gaps and reducing market failures. Third, they can support authorities’ macro-monitoring of transition and physical risks both in the financial system and the real economy.

The use of transition plans for financial stability and macroprudential purposes remains in the early stages. Transition plans are not inherently designed for the purpose of financial stability assessments; their primary purpose is business strategy and target setting. Moreover, they are only available for a restricted number of firms and differ widely in terms of scope, coverage, methodologies and quality of key metrics.

Satoshi Ikeda, Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs and Chief Sustainable Finance Officer at Japan’s Financial Services Agency, who chaired the FSB group that prepared the report said: “Because of their forward-looking perspective, transition plans could help improve the monitoring of climate-related financial risks by financial authorities, but more work is needed to enhance their coverage, transparency, reliability and comparability.”

Broader adoption of transition plans and continued efforts towards standardisation, including by international organisations and standard-setters, are key to making transition plans usable by financial authorities.

Background

Addressing the financial risks from climate change is a key priority of the FSB. In July 2021, the FSB published a Roadmap for Addressing Financial Risks from Climate Change, outlining the key actions to be taken by standard-setting bodies and other international organisations over a multi-year period in four key policy areas: firm-level disclosures, data, vulnerabilities analysis, and regulatory and supervisory practices and tools. This report aims to contribute to Roadmap discussions on how transition plans can be used to address climate financial risks.

The FSB coordinates at the international level the work of national financial authorities and international standard-setting bodies and develops and promotes the implementation of effective regulatory, supervisory, and other financial sector policies in the interest of financial stability. It brings together national authorities responsible for financial stability in 24 countries and jurisdictions, international financial institutions, sector-specific international groupings of regulators and supervisors, and committees of central bank experts. The FSB also conducts outreach with approximately 70 other jurisdictions through its six Regional Consultative Groups.

The FSB is chaired by Klaas Knot, President of De Nederlandsche Bank. The FSB Secretariat is located in Basel, Switzerland and hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.

