From Hot Air To Cold Hard Facts: How Financial Markets Are Finally Getting A Grip On How To Price Climate Risk And Return – And What Needs To Happen Next - Speech By Andrew Hauser, Bank Of England, Executive Director, Markets, Given At The Investment Association, London

Andrew Hauser talks about the role capital markets, including asset managers, have to play in tackling climate change.
He looks at the challenges markets have faced so far and says he is seeing real change this year.
Andrew then sets out three key ways to build more effective capital markets infrastructure:
- climate disclosure
- climate-linked capital instruments
- climate-focused asset allocation strategies
From hot air to cold hard facts: how financial markets are finally getting a grip on how to price climate risk and return – and what needs to happen next