From Classroom To Trading Floor: Tehran Securities Exchange Hosts Over 250 Students For Immersive Capital Market Experience

More than 250 university students visited Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE) during the Fall 2025 as part of the Exchange’s ongoing educational outreach initiative.

Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE), as Iran’s oldest established pillar of the local capital market, has consistently strived not only to fulfill its core mandate, facilitating corporate financing, ensuring market transparency, and upholding fairness, but also to foster sustainable development by cultivating a new generation well-versed in the principles of productive investment. Toward this end, TSE collaborates closely with universities and academic institutions nationwide to host student delegations and organize educational tours.

Central to this effort is the “From Classroom to Trading Floor” program, a 90-minute immersive session designed to provide students with direct, unmediated exposure to Iran’s premier securities exchange. Participants gain practical insights into functions and structure of the broader capital market, learn the fundamentals of sound investment practices and trading mechanics, and become acquainted with the Exchange’s support mechanisms and services for market stakeholders. The session concludes with a Q&A segment, where TSE specialists address students’ inquiries, followed by a guided visit to the iconic trading hall.

Notably, since the start of the new academic year, a total of 253 students from universities, including the University of Tehran, Imam Khomeini International University (Qazvin), Kharazmi University, Shahid Beheshti University, and the University of Qom, have taken part in these visits, underscoring the growing academic interest in capital market literacy among Iran’s future financial professionals.