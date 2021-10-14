Freetrade Reaches One Million Users

Freetrade, the company on a mission to get everyone investing, today announces that it has registered its one millionth user in the UK.
This follows a period of accelerating growth for the Company. Freetrade currently ranks as the second largest retail broker, by number of trades, on the London Stock Exchange.* Additionally, since the start of 2020, Freetrade has:
- Launched its premium membership, Freetrade Plus, and its low fixed cost SIPP, Freetrade Pension
- Increased its employee headcount more than 4x, to over 200
- Expanded the choice of investments to over 5,000 stocks, ETFs and investment trusts
- Opened offices in Brisbane (Australia), Stockholm (Sweden) and Vancouver (Canada)
- Shipped fractional shares, an insights tab, instant deposits, live pricing, and many more features!
In the coming months, Freetrade will be launching in Sweden before it begins to roll out across Europe in 2022.
Adam Dodds, Founder and CEO, said: “This is a key milestone in our journey to get everyone investing. I’m proud about the dedicated work shown by everyone on our team and, above all else, I’m reminded daily about how lucky we are to have such a passionate and supportive community behind us. As we head towards the end of the year, we’re continuing to accelerate our growth across Europe and beyond.”