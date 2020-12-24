Freedom Finance ETNs Are Listed On AIX

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) in cooperation with Freedom Finance JSC (“Freedom Finance”) is pleased to announce the listing of new exchange-traded notes – Freedom Finance IPO Fund Exchange Traded Notes (“ETNs”, “Notes”) linked to the performance of its Fund of Initial Public Offerings. These Notes are issued by a Special Purpose Company (“SPC”) – Fund of Initial Public Offerings SPC Limited, whose sole assets are units in a closed-end unit investment fund of financial instruments "Fund of Initial Public Offerings" and cash. The notes will be traded on AIX with Freedom Finance JSC acting as an investment adviser (to the SPC) and a Market Maker, providing easy access and liquidity for investors.
Tim Bennett, CEO of AIX, commented:
“We welcome the listing of Freedom Finance ETNs as it provides a new investment opportunity for Kazakh investors.”
Sergey Lukyanov, Chairman of the Management board of Freedom Finance, noted:
“We are pleased to announce that AIX is already the fourth marketplace for the IPO Fund. It expands the presence of our Fund. We are bringing one more retail product to AIX to give investors more opportunities and tools to trade. We believe that listing this instrument on AIX will contribute to the development of the stock market in Kazakhstan.”