Franklin Templeton Launches US Mega Cap 100 ETF Tracking The Solactive US Mega Cap 100 Select Index

Solactive is pleased to announce its collaboration with Franklin Templeton to launch the US Mega Cap 100 ETF, which tracks the Solactive US Mega Cap 100 Select Index. This ETF offers investors exposure to the top 100 companies in the US equity market, providing access to large cap equities.

The US equity market continues to be a dominant force in global investing, driven by continued innovation and strong earnings growth in large-cap stocks. While the well-known “Magnificent Seven” stocks have led market performance, the ongoing development of artificial intelligence and technological advances are expanding the range of opportunities beyond these leading names. [1] This ETF is designed for investors seeking diversified exposure to the most influential US companies.

The Solactive US Mega Cap 100 Select Index tracks the performance of the 100 largest companies within the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index, selected based on total market capitalization. Companies involved in controversial weapons are excluded. By weighting components according to their free-float market capitalization, the index ensures broad market representation while maintaining diversification.

The ETF will list on the Deutsche Börse Xetra (XETRA) on 8 May 2025 with ticker “USMC”, London Stock Exchange (LSE), Euronext Paris and the Borsa Italiana on 9 May 2025 with the ticker code “US100”.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Franklin Templeton. The Solactive US Mega Cap 100 Select Index provides investors a structured approach to gaining exposure to the largest US companies. As AI and technological innovation continue to drive market growth, we at Solactive remain committed to providing innovative index solutions that help investors navigate the evolving US equity landscape with confidence.”

Caroline Baron, Head of ETF Distribution, EMEA, Franklin Templeton, commented: “Looking back 30 years, the largest 100 securities in US equities have captured greater market upside than a broader index such as the S&P 500. This ETF can be utilised by investors as a nimble tool to dial up US equity market exposure or quickly implement a risk-on trade, offering a distinct risk-return profile.”

[1] US large-cap equities: Staying active in a shifting market