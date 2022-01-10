Frankfurt Warrants-Exchange: Crypto Certificates Again Most Traded Products In 2021 - Trading Volume Remains At A High Level Of €18.4 Billion

Certificates on cryptocurrencies were once again the most popular products in 2021 with a trading volume of more than €1 billion on the Frankfurt Certificate Exchange, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Overall, the trading volume last year was €18.4 billion (2020: €21.1 billion).
While the total number of trading orders in structured products decreased slightly from 3.9 million to 3.4 million compared to the previous year, the average order size remained at a stable level of €5,438 (2020: €5,450).
"In 2021, we were able to further expand the range of certificates on cryptocurrencies together with our issuers. With over 900 products on a total of 29 crypto underlyings, we now offer the largest range of crypto products in the certificate sector in Germany. This enables investors to trade cryptocurrencies quickly and easily via their own securities account," says Florian Claus, Board Member of Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG.
"Since 1 July 2021, we have waived the calculation of value-added tax on the transaction fees paid by our trading participants at the Frankfurt warrants-exchange," adds Simone Kahnt-Eckner, Board Member of Börse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. "This means that private clients and issuers can save up to 19 percent on the trading of around 1.4 million investment and leverage products in Frankfurt compared to other trading venues.
Further information on trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange can be found online at www.boerse-frankfurt.de/derivatives.