FOW International Awards Shortlist Velocimetrics As ‘Best New Product In Trade Reconciliation Category’

Specialist fintech innovator Velocimetrics has been shortlisted as the ‘Best New Product in Trade Reconciliation’ category by the FOW International Awards, in recognition of its VMX EndToEnd solution.
The FOW International Awards recognise the best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry. The awards are run by Global Investor Group, an established publication that specialises in coverage of asset management, derivatives and securities finance.
The ‘Best New Product in Trade Reconciliation’ finalists have been chosen by the FOW editorial team, based on how well their products solve a specific problem and the benefits they bring to clients. The winner will be selected by a panel of industry experts, and will be announced on Tuesday, 10th December at the London ceremony.
Nick Gordon, Co-Founder of Velocimetrics, said: “Being shortlisted in the FOW International Awards is terrific for Velocimetrics. Achieving this recognition for trade reconciliation is especially gratifying, as it’s a relatively new area for us. It also underlines what a fantastic year it’s been so far. We believe that VMX EndToEnd is an excellent solution, so we are delighted that this is being acknowledged. Receiving another nomination is great news for Velocimetrics and is testament to the team’s hard work.”
VMX EndToEnd is a powerful real-time data collection and analysis tool, which puts an end to siloed data. Driving efficiency and cost-control for many financial institutions, the software is a unique tool for reconciliation across all asset classes, and provides organisations with data lineage, along with further benefits such as enhanced insight into business operations; it also has the benefit of being designed to have minimal, or zero impact on underlying systems.
Some of the key benefits of VMX EndToEnd include gathering and correlating data, precisely identifying business data, its location, movements and where and when these movements and changes are occurring, all in real-time.
Velocimetrics’ clients now benefit from having a complete audit trail of all the elements of a transaction, from front-office to back-office, providing actionable operational and business intelligence. With the regulators and the business demanding real-time analysis of transaction data, VMX EndToEnd is uniquely positioned to provide the solution and the crucial analytics to allow organisations to take control of their business data in real-time.