Four Directors Join ISDA Board

ISDA has announced that four directors have joined its Board and 10 others have been re-elected at ISDA’s Annual General Meeting in Tokyo.

The new directors are:

Erik Tim Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, Eurex Clearing AG

Jared Noering, Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Trading, NatWest Markets

Brad Tully, Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Derivatives and Private Side Sales for J.P. Morgan

Jan Mark van Mill, Managing Director of Multi Asset, APG Asset Management

“Derivatives markets are constantly evolving, but ISDA’s mission remains unchanged: to foster safe and efficient markets. Erik, Jared, Brad and Jan Mark each bring a different perspective of the business, as well as a wealth of experience, so I’m sure they will make an important contribution to the ISDA Board,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman.

The 10 directors elected for a continuing term are:

Sebastian Crapanzano II, Managing Director and Global Head of Fixed Income Business Unit Risk Management, Morgan Stanley

Christine Cremel, Managing Director, Head of Onboarding, Transaction Management & Clearing, Credit Agricole CIB

Kieran Higgins, Head of Fixed Income Financing, Senior Manager G10 Rates, LM Rates and Markets Treasury, Citigroup

Amy Hong, Managing Director and Head of Market Structure and Strategic Partnerships, Global Banking and Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Jeroen Krens, Managing Director, COO, Markets & Securities Services, HSBC Bank Plc.

Shigeru Nonomura, Managing Director, Global Markets Japan, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd

Emmanuel Ramambason, Global Head of Resource Management and Optimization (RMO), Financial Markets, at Standard Chartered Bank and Financial Markets Head of Standard Chartered Bank AG

Michael Stanley, Chief Investment Officer, Bank of America

Jacques Vigner, Chief Strategic Oversight Officer for Global Markets, BNP Paribas

Tyler Wellensiek, Managing Director, Global Head of Rates Market Structure and Business Strategy, Barclays

Three directors were also re-appointed:

Joanne Rowe, Corporate Risk Officer, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Marc Seidner, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO

Axel van Nederveen, Managing Director, Treasurer, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Biographies of the new directors:

Erik Tim Mueller is Chief Executive Officer of Eurex Clearing AG and a member of its Executive Board. He is also a member of the Management Board of Eurex Deutschland. Mr. Mueller was appointed CEO in 2016 and joined the Executive Board of Eurex Clearing in 2013.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Mueller was a Managing Director at Deutsche Börse AG, responsible for Corporate Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). He has also served as Head of Treasury and Investor Relations at Deutsche Börse, where he was in charge of treasury activities at Clearstream and Eurex Clearing. Mr. Mueller joined Deutsche Börse in 1997. He previously served on the ISDA Board between April 2019 and May 2023.

Jared Noering is Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Trading at NatWest Markets and is a member of the NatWest Markets trading and sales management team. Over his 27-year career, he has led trading teams covering the full suite of fixed-income products and has worked in Asia, Europe and the US.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Noering served as Co-Head of EMEA Rates Trading and Head of EMEA Linear Rates and International Dollars at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Before that, he spent five years at Deutsche Bank Securities, where he was Head of International Dollar Rates and SSA trading in Tokyo and London.

Brad Tully is Managing Director and Global Head of Corporate Derivatives and Private Side Sales for J.P. Morgan. He manages a team responsible for origination and executing commodity, equity, foreign exchange and interest rate transactions with Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) corporate clients and transactions originating on the private side. Mr. Tully is a member of the CIB’s sales and global investment banking management committees.

Prior to his current position, he was Head of North American Corporate Derivative Marketing and previously held roles on J.P. Morgan’s structured trade finance team.

Jan Mark van Mill is Managing Director of Multi Asset at APG Asset Management and is also a member of APG’s investment committee and credit committee. He was appointed to his current role in April 2023, having previously served as Head of Treasury and Trading at APG Asset Management. He joined the organization in 2000 as a trainee and has held various roles within the portfolio management team.