Four Abacus Group Managers Named Women In Finance Awards Finalists - 5th Annual Markets Media Awards Recognize Talented And Accomplished Women Across Finance

Abacus Group, a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services for alternative investment firms, is pleased to announce that four of its managers have been selected as finalists in the 5th Annual Markets Choice Awards: Women in Finance, presented by Markets Media Group.
The WIF program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the finance industry. Nominations are made by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners are determined by the editorial staffs of the two platforms in conjunction with the WIF Advisory Board.
The four Abacus Group finalists are:
Angela Butler, Manager of Professional Services Operations (nominated in Rising Star, Service Providers and Excellence in Leadership categories). After Abacus Group’s acquisition of Proactive Technologies in early 2019, Angela was a key player in the integration of the two companies’ client services software systems, a complex, high-stakes and high-pressure project successfully completed in under six months. Angela demonstrated skilled leadership, dedicated ownership and substantial subject matter expertise. She is now responsible for workflow optimization across the company.
Sarah Cundiff, Director of Marketing and Communications (nominated for Excellence in Marketing and Communications). Sarah joined Abacus in 2017 as the company’s first Director of Marketing and Communications, responsible for spearheading the creation of a new dedicated MarComm Department. In 2019, among other initiatives, Sarah led the production of two marketing video series, including one focused on recruiting the finest talent in the industry and highlighting the stories of Abacus’ successful female employees in order to attract more women candidates. She also spearheaded the creation of an internal Women@Abacus networking program. Abacus’ growth since 2017 has been immense, and it is in large part because of Sarah’s ongoing efforts.
Meena Jeenarain, Director of Project Management (nominated in Fintech, Service Providers, and Excellence in Leadership categories). Since joining Abacus in 2014, Meena has successfully led the build-out of a dedicated and process-driven project management team. She created a playbook for how implementations should flow, establishing an organized, repeatable, transparent and highly successful process. She has recruited a talented team of project managers as well as developed internal talent. Earlier this year, Meena won the prestigious WatersTechnology Women in Technology & Data Award for “Support Person of the Year (Vendor).”
Cynthia Oliveras, Manager of Client Support Engineering (nominated in Rising Star, Service Providers and Crystal Ladder categories). Cynthia joined Abacus in 2014 and rapidly ascended through the ranks. She started as a Client Support Technician and was subsequently recruited to a lead production role on the Disaster Recovery team, operating a key component of business continuity. It was clear Cynthia was a high-level escalation resource the company could rely on, which led to her first management position as Manager of Hosted Application Support and most recently Manager of Client Support Engineering. Her technical knowledge coupled with her stellar customer service skills and relentless attention to detail and improvements makes Cynthia a highly valued engineer and effective mentor to her colleagues.
“We are delighted that these four talented Abacus Group managers have been named finalists for the Women in Finance awards,” said Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group. “We see their dedication, leadership, and skills on display every day, and the external recognition of their accomplishments is richly deserved.”
Winners will be announced November 20th at a black-tie evening gala hosted by Markets Media in New York City.