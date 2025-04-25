Fostering Future-Ready Capital Markets In A New Era Of Uncertainty, Keynote Remarks At OSC Dialogue, Ms Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission

Ladies and gentlemen, it is a pleasure for me to stand before you today and speak about navigating global capital market challenges in a new era of uncertainty.

First of all, it is a truly remarkable experience for me to visit Toronto again after some 15 years, to see for myself the exciting progress the leading Canadian financial centre has made. This also reminds me how much Hong Kong and Ontario markets share in common, much more than many assume. Both are highly developed yet fast-evolving in many critical areas such as Fintech, wealth management and sustainable finance.

This year’s OSC Dialogue is taking place at a critical juncture for the global economy, and its theme “Future Ready” can’t be more timely and pertinent. We are standing witness to shocks to the world trade order as we have known it since World War II, and this order has underpinned decades of global prosperity and peace. Now that the escalating trade war has obscured the global economic outlook and roiled both equity and debt markets, the biggest question for capital market regulators like myself is: how can we ensure the resilience and robustness of our markets and prepare our financial institutions for a future of uncertainty?

