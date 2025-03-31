For The First Time, EUROMONEY Rewards A Swiss Independent Wealth Manager: NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS

For over 30 years, EUROMONEY has been the benchmark for awards in the European banking industry. In order to recognize the many independent wealth managers/EAM/MFOs that are excelling in the wealth management space, EUROMONEY has introduced this year a dedicated category: PRIVATE BANKING 2025 – BEST WEALTH MANAGER.

After three months of deliberation and an 80-page application, Geneva-based multi-family office NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has been awarded as PRIVATE BANKING SWITZERLAND 2025 – BEST WEALTH MANAGER by EUROMONEY's editorial and research teams as well as an external panel of industry practitioners.

Traditionally reserved for banking institutions, this recognition highlights the high level of professionalism among independent wealth managers, particularly NOVUM. Their independence, flexibility, and high-net-worth client service make this multi-family office a true alternative to private banks.

According to EUROMONEY's team, "NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS has swiftly emerged as a dynamic player in the Swiss wealth management sector, distinguished by specialised service and a sophisticated approach tailored to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families. The firm embraces a specialised service model featuring a one-to-one employees-to-client ratio, enabling deep customization across 14 jurisdictions."

This distinction also acknowledges the exceptional growth of NOVUM CAPITAL PARTNERS, founded in 2018, which today has 36 employees and over 5 billion Swiss francs in assets under management.

Gabriele Gallotti, co-founder and CEO of NOVUM, says, "We are honored that EUROMONEY has recognized the unique value proposition we offer to our HNWI clients – a proposition that is not only different from that of the banks but also distinct from other independent wealth managers."

Novum Capital Partners SA is a Multi-Family Office specialising in wealth management and family office services for UHNWI clients. Novum's aim is to assist its clients in the global management of their assets, with the objective of providing them with peace of mind. Through its business model, Novum advises its clients without any form of conflict of interest.