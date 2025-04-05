FNZ Raises US$500 Million In New Capital From Existing Shareholders To Support Long-Term Sustainable Growth

FNZ’s existing institutional shareholders have committed US$500m of additional capital.

The new capital will provide financial strength to support FNZ’s long-term business plan and enduring success with customers.

Investor backing enables FNZ to accelerate its mission of transforming, simplifying, and improving wealth management through technology.

With a total of US$1.7 trillion in assets under administration, FNZ now partners with over 650 financial institutions and 12,000 wealth managers, on behalf of more than 24 million end investors

FNZ, the leading global end-to-end technology platform serving wealth and asset management businesses, today announces it has secured US$500 million in new equity funding.

The company has secured the equity funding from its long-term institutional investors who remain closely aligned with FNZ’s strategy and ambitions.

The new capital will provide financial strength to support FNZ’s long-term business plan and enduring success with customers, with a renewed focus on customer delivery through continued technological innovation and investment in people and operations. FNZ intends to continue investing in its business, while driving efficiencies and sharpening the company’s strategic focus to best position FNZ for long-term success.

The investment reflects FNZ shareholders’ confidence in the company’s leadership team, growth opportunities and execution strategy, recognizing the significant role FNZ plays in leading the modernization of the wealth management industry.

Blythe Masters, Group Chief Executive Officer of FNZ, said: “This new capital will provide the financial strength to support FNZ’s long-term business plan and enduring success with customers. We are focused on enhancing long-term value for all of our stakeholders and inspiring trust as we execute on our refreshed strategy. The transformation of global wealth management is only just beginning and I’m passionate about FNZ’s role in empowering people to save and invest for the future. FNZ already offers market-leading technology, and I am excited to continue innovating and transforming wealth management in partnership with our valued customers globally.”

Gregor Stewart, Group Chair of FNZ, said: “Today’s announcement is another endorsement of FNZ, its strategy and the scale of the opportunity ahead, as we continue to partner with leading wealth and asset managers globally to help savers invest for their future. I would like to thank our long-standing institutional shareholders for their continued support and partnership, and their renewed commitment to FNZ’s success today. We are strengthening our foundations and investing to support our customers, drive innovation and create enduring value for the long-term.”