Flow Traders: HKEX MSCI Futures

Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) announced that various of its subsidiaries have been appointed lead liquidity provider for HKEX’s new suite of MSCI futures.
On 27 May 2020, HKEX announced the introduction of the MSCI Asia and Emerging Market index futures and options suite. 33 contracts have already been approved by Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission and will be launched in phases throughout July and August.
Flow Traders has been appointed the lead Tier 1 liquidity provider for this suite of MSCI contracts by HKEX. Accordingly, Flow Traders will make a market in 26 out of 33 quarterly contracts during the T session (from Hong Kong) and 14 out of 33 contracts during the T+1 session.
Folkert Joling, Chief Trading Officer, stated:
“Flow Traders is delighted to have been appointed as the lead liquidity provider by HKEX in market making their new suite of MSCI futures. HKEX’s comprehensive suite of benchmark futures, available over 17 hours a day, supports investors to facilitate in-and outflows of funds, hedge existing equity exposures and enhance portfolio performance. Flow Traders is able to price blocks in any of the listed contracts, expiries and rolls off-screen.
Institutional investors can reach out to the Flow Traders Institutional Trading teams in our various global offices for further information.”
Wilfred Yiu, HKEX Head of Markets, added:
“We welcome Flow Traders as a Tier 1 liquidity provider for the MSCI derivatives suite. We are confident that Flow Traders’ experience and leading technology will help enhance the liquidity of our newly listed contracts and facilitate trading. A deeper pool of liquidity will enable us to further expand our derivatives offering and provide investors with greater flexibility to manage risk and maximise capital efficiency.”