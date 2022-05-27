flipsaccess.com: BaFin Investigates Flip Access Plc

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ), BaFin would like to make clear that Flip Access Plc has not been granted authorisation under the KWG to conduct banking business or provide financial services. The company is not supervised by BaFin .

The information provided on the company’s website, flipsaccess.com, gives reasonable grounds to suspect that Flip Access Plc is conducting business and providing financial services in Germany without the required authorisation.