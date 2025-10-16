Fjord Defence Group Lists On Euronext Oslo Børs

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 525 million

The 58 th listing on Euronext in 2025

Supported by Euronext’s initiatives to enhance financing and visibility for European aerospace and defence companies

Oslo – 16 October 2025 – Euronext congratulates Fjord Defence Group ASA (ticker: DFENS) on its transfer from Euronext Expand to Euronext Oslo Børs. The company was first listed on Euronext Expand in 2017, under the name Aquila Holdings. This transfer marks the 58th listing on Euronext markets and the 15th on Euronext Oslo Børs in 2025

Fjord Defence Group is a Norwegian company focused on acquiring and developing fast-growing, profitable businesses within the defence, security and related sectors. The companies in which Fjord Defence Group invests operate independently, while benefitting from access to growth capital, strategic guidance and public market exposure.

At the market opening today, the share price was NOK 13.00 based on the closing price on Euronext Expand on 15 October 2025. This gave the company a market capitalisation of NOK 525.29 million at the start of trading.

Jon Asbjørn Bø, CEO of Fjord Defence Group, said: “The uplisting to the main market on Euronext Oslo Børs is part of our systematic efforts to build a compounder within the defence industry. It will strengthen our position, attract a wider group of investors and support our long-term growth strategy in a sector with significant potential."

This listing highlights the importance of Euronext’s initiatives to improve access to financing for European aerospace and defence companies. As Europe’s leading capital markets infrastructure, Euronext plays a vital role in connecting the financing needs of strategic industries with increasing investor interest across European markets. Through dedicated measures such as the A&D Funding Days, the European Defence Bond Label, the IPOready Defence programme and the European A&D Growth Hub powered by ELITE, Euronext continues to deliver tailored solutions that strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy and competitiveness. Learn more about Euronext’s initiatives to enhance financing and visibility for European aerospace and defence companies.