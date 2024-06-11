Five Arrows Completes Acquisition Of Rimes From EQT - Partnership Provides Foundation For Accelerated Global Expansion

Rimes, a leading provider of EDMaaS (enterprise data management as-a-service) and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co. The investment has been led jointly by the Five Arrows Long Term Fund ("FALT") and Five Arrows Principal Investments ("FAPI"), together with "Five Arrows".

Brad Hunt, CEO of Rimes, commented, "Rimes is well positioned to help shape the future of investment data solutions by leveraging our customer-centric ethos, deep domain expertise, and cutting-edge technology. I look forward to helping more clients achieve their goals through our flagship benchmark data services, outsourced data management capabilities, investment management platform, and AI services. Our impressive growth over recent years reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are excited to accelerate this with Five Arrows."