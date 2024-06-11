Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Five Arrows Completes Acquisition Of Rimes From EQT - Partnership Provides Foundation For Accelerated Global Expansion

Date 11/06/2024

Rimes, a leading provider of EDMaaS (enterprise data management as-a-service) and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co. The investment has been led jointly by the Five Arrows Long Term Fund ("FALT") and Five Arrows Principal Investments ("FAPI"), together with "Five Arrows".

Brad Hunt, CEO of Rimes, commented, "Rimes is well positioned to help shape the future of investment data solutions by leveraging our customer-centric ethos, deep domain expertise, and cutting-edge technology. I look forward to helping more clients achieve their goals through our flagship benchmark data services, outsourced data management capabilities, investment management platform, and AI services. Our impressive growth over recent years reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are excited to accelerate this with Five Arrows."

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg