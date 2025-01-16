Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Fiserv To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Results On February 5, 2025

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on February 5. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

