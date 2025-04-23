Fiserv Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Brazilian Fintech Money Money - Money Money Expands Fiserv's Payment And Financial Services Capabilities, Providing Working Capital For Brazilian Small Businesses

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a global leader in payments and financial technology, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brazilian fintech Money Money Servicos Financeiros S.A. (“Money Money”). This transaction expands Fiserv’s services in Brazil, enabling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to access capital that can be invested in the growth and maturation of their businesses.

Money Money operates a specialized financing engine connected to the receivables’ registry infrastructure regulated by the Brazil Central Bank to provide working capital and other financial solutions to SMBs, based on a robust business analysis. Its technology and expertise in the segment complement Clover's strategy of supporting the development of Brazilian SMBs in their payment, management, and cash flow needs.

With the launch of Clover in Brazil, Clover Capital fueled by Money Money will be integrated with the Clover platform to combine risk analysis technology with the predictive performance of clients’ businesses to generate personalized offers with competitive rates. The solution advances capital to businesses with a range of payment plans, backed by future receivables based on the merchant’s prior sales transactions.

"By adding this service to our portfolio, we take an important step to boost the growth of our acquiring clients, facilitating their access to the necessary resources to invest in improvements and processes,” said Jorge Valdivia, General Manager of Fiserv in Brazil. “Our continued investment in the Brazilian market demonstrates our commitment to advance our clients’ business objectives by expanding our local capabilities.”

Clover was first introduced to the Brazilian market in December, offering a differentiated set of capabilities to local businesses that includes an all-in-one payment solution, cash flow support, native applications, and a marketplace of systems and automation tools from the company's leading software partners (ISVs).

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.