Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- GAAP revenue increased 10% in the quarter and 9% year to date;
- GAAP EPS increased 64% in the quarter and 55% year to date;
- Internal revenue growth was 10% in the quarter and 11% year to date;
- Adjusted EPS increased 23% in the quarter and 29% year to date;
- Company now expects 2021 internal revenue growth outlook of 11% and improves adjusted EPS growth outlook to
$5.55to $5.60
Third Quarter 2021 GAAP Results
GAAP revenue for the company increased 10% to
GAAP earnings per share was
"We posted another strong quarter of double-digit adjusted revenue and adjusted EPS growth as we continue to invest in organic and inorganic growth and demonstrate unmatched execution," said
Third Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Results and Additional Information
- Adjusted revenue increased 10% to
$3.96 billionin the third quarter and 11% to $11.37 billionin the first nine months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods.
- Internal revenue growth (organic, constant currency) was 10% in the third quarter of 2021, led by 18% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment and 6% growth in the Payments segment.
- Internal revenue growth was 11% in the first nine months of 2021, led by 21% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment and 5% growth in the Payments segment.
- Adjusted earnings per share increased 23% to
$1.47in the third quarter and 29% to $4.01in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods.
- Adjusted operating margin increased 130 basis points to 34.2% in the third quarter and 330 basis points to 33.2% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods.
- Free cash flow was
$2.29 billionin the first nine months of 2021 compared to $2.59 billionin the prior year period.
- The company repurchased 3.2 million shares of common stock for
$365 millionin the third quarter and 13.4 million shares of common stock for $1.57 billionin the first nine months of 2021.
- In
October 2021, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire BentoBox, a digital marketing and commerce platform for restaurants, to accelerate the omni-commerce capabilities of Clover®. The company expects the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions.
Outlook for 2021
"Given our strong financial results year to date and increased visibility into the fourth quarter, we are tightening our internal revenue growth and adjusted EPS outlook," said Bisignano. "The strength of our assets, our agility and our new product launches continue to accelerate our growth."
Earnings Conference Call
The company will discuss its third quarter 2021 results in a live webcast at
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Processing and services
|
$
|
3,407
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,153
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,822
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,118
|
|
|
Product
|
756
|
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
|
2,147
|
|
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
4,163
|
|
|
|
3,786
|
|
|
|
11,969
|
|
|
|
11,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of processing and services
|
1,530
|
|
|
|
1,387
|
|
|
|
4,425
|
|
|
|
4,488
|
|
|
Cost of product
|
521
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,467
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,476
|
|
|
|
1,412
|
|
|
|
4,289
|
|
|
|
4,193
|
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses
|
—
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(464
|
)
|
|
Total expenses
|
3,527
|
|
|
|
3,244
|
|
|
|
10,214
|
|
|
|
9,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
636
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
1,755
|
|
|
|
1,336
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(172
|
)
|
|
|
(174
|
)
|
|
|
(523
|
)
|
|
|
(535
|
)
|
|
Other income
|
14
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes and income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
478
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
|
|
1,268
|
|
|
|
835
|
|
|
Income tax provision
|
(54
|
)
|
|
|
(124
|
)
|
|
|
(300
|
)
|
|
|
(176
|
)
|
|
Income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
22
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
446
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
1,048
|
|
|
|
662
|
|
|
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
18
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to
|
$
|
428
|
|
|
|
$
|
264
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
$
|
658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings per share attributable to
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to
|
669.7
|
|
|
|
680.3
|
|
|
|
674.1
|
|
|
|
684.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to
|
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
(In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income attributable to
|
$
|
428
|
|
|
|
$
|
264
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
$
|
658
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger and integration costs 1
|
210
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
Severance costs 2
|
24
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3
|
490
|
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
|
1,509
|
|
|
|
1,523
|
|
|
Non wholly-owned entity activities 4
|
33
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
Tax impact of adjustments 5
|
(174
|
)
|
|
|
(162
|
)
|
|
|
(476
|
)
|
|
|
(532
|
)
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses 6
|
—
|
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(464
|
)
|
|
Tax impact of gain on sale of businesses 5
|
—
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
Discrete tax items 7
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
987
|
|
|
|
$
|
819
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,705
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings per share attributable to
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
Adjustments - net of income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger and integration costs 1
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
0.73
|
|
|
Severance costs 2
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3
|
0.56
|
|
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
1.72
|
|
|
|
1.71
|
|
|
Non wholly-owned entity activities 4
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses 6
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
Discrete tax items 7
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.20
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|
1
|
Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions, primarily related to the
|
2
|
Represents severance costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, primarily related to the
|
3
|
Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 14 for an analysis of the company's amortization expense.
|
4
|
Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 also includes net gains totaling
|
5
|
The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the company's anticipated annual effective tax rate, exclusive of the actual tax impacts associated with the gain on the sale of businesses.
|
6
|
Represents the gain associated with the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in
|
7
|
Represents certain discrete tax items, such as foreign derived intangible income tax benefits from a subsidiary restructuring and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the respective statutory tax rates in the
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
Financial Results by Segment
|
(In millions, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
4,163
|
|
|
$
|
3,786
|
|
|
$
|
11,969
|
|
|
$
|
11,020
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Solutions postage reimbursements
|
(209
|
)
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
(616
|
)
|
|
(640
|
)
|
Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments
|
8
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
34
|
|
Merchant Services adjustment 1
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$
|
3,962
|
|
|
$
|
3,590
|
|
|
$
|
11,374
|
|
|
$
|
10,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
636
|
|
|
$
|
542
|
|
|
$
|
1,755
|
|
|
$
|
1,336
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger and integration costs
|
206
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
648
|
|
Severance costs
|
24
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
92
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
490
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
1,509
|
|
|
1,523
|
|
Merchant Services adjustment 1
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Gain on sale of businesses
|
—
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(464
|
)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
1,356
|
|
|
$
|
1,181
|
|
|
$
|
3,781
|
|
|
$
|
3,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
34.2
|
%
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
|
33.2
|
%
|
|
29.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchant Acceptance ("Acceptance")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
1,716
|
|
|
$
|
1,454
|
|
|
$
|
4,779
|
|
|
$
|
4,078
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6
|
|
Merchant Services adjustment 1
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(126
|
)
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$
|
1,716
|
|
|
$
|
1,456
|
|
|
$
|
4,779
|
|
|
$
|
3,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
552
|
|
|
$
|
423
|
|
|
$
|
1,463
|
|
|
$
|
985
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger and integration costs
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
Merchant Services adjustment 1
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
552
|
|
|
$
|
425
|
|
|
$
|
1,463
|
|
|
$
|
931
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
32.2
|
%
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
|
24.1
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
32.2
|
%
|
|
29.2
|
%
|
|
30.6
|
%
|
|
23.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Technology ("Fintech") 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
761
|
|
|
$
|
727
|
|
|
$
|
2,251
|
|
|
$
|
2,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
275
|
|
|
$
|
265
|
|
|
$
|
794
|
|
|
$
|
721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
36.0
|
%
|
|
36.4
|
%
|
|
35.3
|
%
|
|
33.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
Financial Results by Segment (cont.)
|
(In millions, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Payments and Network ("Payments")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
1,471
|
|
|
$
|
1,387
|
|
|
$
|
4,297
|
|
|
$
|
4,093
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments
|
8
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
28
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$
|
1,479
|
|
|
$
|
1,396
|
|
|
$
|
4,318
|
|
|
$
|
4,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
643
|
|
|
$
|
599
|
|
|
$
|
1,850
|
|
|
$
|
1,712
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger and integration costs
|
7
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
29
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
650
|
|
|
$
|
608
|
|
|
$
|
1,871
|
|
|
$
|
1,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
43.7
|
%
|
|
43.2
|
%
|
|
43.1
|
%
|
|
41.8
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
44.0
|
%
|
|
43.5
|
%
|
|
43.4
|
%
|
|
42.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
215
|
|
|
$
|
218
|
|
|
$
|
642
|
|
|
$
|
690
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Solutions postage reimbursements
|
(209
|
)
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
(616
|
)
|
|
(640
|
)
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
$
|
(834
|
)
|
|
$
|
(745
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,352
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,082
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merger and integration costs
|
199
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
614
|
|
Severance costs
|
24
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
92
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
490
|
|
|
477
|
|
|
1,509
|
|
|
1,523
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses
|
—
|
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(464
|
)
|
Adjusted operating loss
|
$
|
(121
|
)
|
|
$
|
(117
|
)
|
|
$
|
(347
|
)
|
|
$
|
(317
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Operating margin percentages are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
|
1
|
Represents an adjustment primarily related to the company's joint venture with
|
2
|
For all periods presented in the Fintech segment, there were no adjustments to GAAP measures presented and thus the adjusted measures are equal to the GAAP measures presented.
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In millions, unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,048
|
|
|
|
$
|
662
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and other amortization
|
861
|
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts
|
41
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
190
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(266
|
)
|
|
|
(125
|
)
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses
|
—
|
|
|
|
(464
|
)
|
|
Income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
17
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Non-cash impairment charges
|
6
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
Other operating activities
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
(298
|
)
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(242
|
)
|
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
Contract costs
|
(210
|
)
|
|
|
(229
|
)
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
97
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2,691
|
|
|
|
2,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures, including capitalized software and other intangibles
|
(814
|
)
|
|
|
(689
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of business
|
—
|
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(495
|
)
|
|
|
(137
|
)
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
91
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
(250
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of investments
|
503
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(965
|
)
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
Debt proceeds
|
5,177
|
|
|
|
8,125
|
|
|
Debt repayments
|
(6,515
|
)
|
|
|
(9,307
|
)
|
|
Net proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper and short-term borrowings
|
1,388
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
Payments of debt financing costs
|
—
|
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock
|
105
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
Purchases of treasury stock, including employee shares withheld for tax obligations
|
(1,768
|
)
|
|
|
(1,612
|
)
|
|
Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other financing activities
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(1,692
|
)
|
|
|
(2,785
|
)
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
23
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balance
|
919
|
|
|
|
933
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balance
|
$
|
942
|
|
|
|
$
|
951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiserv, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In millions, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
933
|
|
|
$
|
906
|
|
Trade accounts receivable – net
|
2,793
|
|
|
2,482
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,455
|
|
|
1,310
|
|
Settlement assets
|
13,244
|
|
|
11,521
|
|
Total current assets
|
18,425
|
|
|
16,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment – net
|
1,717
|
|
|
1,628
|
|
Customer relationships – net
|
10,347
|
|
|
11,603
|
|
Other intangible assets – net
|
3,921
|
|
|
3,755
|
|
|
36,303
|
|
|
36,322
|
|
Contract costs – net
|
782
|
|
|
692
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
2,602
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
1,670
|
|
|
1,644
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
75,767
|
|
|
$
|
74,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
3,340
|
|
|
$
|
3,186
|
|
Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt
|
449
|
|
|
384
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
529
|
|
|
546
|
|
Settlement obligations
|
13,244
|
|
|
11,521
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
17,562
|
|
|
15,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
20,540
|
|
|
20,300
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
4,113
|
|
|
4,389
|
|
Long-term contract liabilities
|
204
|
|
|
187
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
764
|
|
|
777
|
|
Total liabilities
|
43,183
|
|
|
41,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
260
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,596
|
|
|
32,330
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
728
|
|
|
740
|
|
Total equity
|
32,324
|
|
|
33,070
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
75,767
|
|
|
$
|
74,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiserv, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information
(In millions, unaudited)
|
Internal Revenue Growth 1
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Growth
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
$
|
3,962
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,374
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,288
|
|
|
|
|
Currency impact 2
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition adjustments
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Divestiture adjustments
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(272
|
)
|
|
|
(287
|
)
|
|
|
|
Internal revenue
|
|
$
|
3,947
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,578
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
$
|
11,058
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,001
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acceptance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
$
|
1,716
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,779
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,958
|
|
|
|
|
Currency impact 2
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition adjustments
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Divestiture adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(246
|
)
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
|
|
Internal revenue
|
|
$
|
1,715
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,456
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,526
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,741
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fintech
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
$
|
761
|
|
|
|
$
|
727
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,251
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,159
|
|
|
|
|
Currency impact 2
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Internal revenue
|
|
$
|
760
|
|
|
|
$
|
727
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,242
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,159
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
$
|
1,479
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,318
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,121
|
|
|
|
|
Currency impact 2
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition adjustments
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Divestiture adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
|
Internal revenue
|
|
$
|
1,472
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,101
|
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
|
|
$
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
Divestiture adjustments
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
|
Internal revenue
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
Internal revenue growth is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
|
1
|
Internal revenue growth is measured as the change in adjusted revenue (see pages 9-10) for the current period excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and revenue attributable to acquisitions and dispositions, divided by adjusted revenue from the prior period excluding revenue attributable to dispositions. Revenue attributable to dispositions also includes current and prior period revenue associated with merchants retained by the company from the
|
2
|
Currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in adjusted revenue for the current period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.
|
Fiserv, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (cont.)
(In millions, unaudited)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
2,691
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,961
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(814
|
)
|
|
|
(689
|
)
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates included in cash flows from investing activities
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
Severance, merger and integration payments
|
|
414
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
Tax payments on adjustments
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
Tax payments on gain on sale of investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Amortization 1
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
$
|
509
|
|
|
$
|
504
|
|
|
$
|
1,554
|
|
|
$
|
1,603
|
|
Capitalized software and other intangibles
|
|
76
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
119
|
|
Purchased software
|
|
57
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
212
|
|
Financing costs and debt discounts
|
|
16
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
36
|
|
Sales commissions
|
|
24
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
67
|
|
Deferred conversion costs
|
|
13
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
22
|
|
Total amortization
|
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
$
|
667
|
|
|
$
|
2,087
|
|
|
$
|
2,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|
1
|
The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustment on page 7). The adjustment for acquired
Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. The company’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for 2021, including internal revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth, are designed to enhance shareholders’ ability to evaluate the company’s performance by excluding certain items to focus on factors and trends affecting its business.
Internal Revenue Growth - The company's internal revenue growth outlook for 2021 includes deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments and excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the impact of the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements. These adjustments are subject to variability and are anticipated to negatively impact 2021 GAAP revenue growth by approximately 1% as compared to internal revenue growth, primarily due to the BAMS dissolution in the prior year.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - The company's adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2021 excludes certain non-cash or other items such as non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; restructuring costs; merger and integration costs; severance costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses and investments; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses, and includes non-cash deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. The company estimates that amortization expense in 2021 with respect to acquired intangible assets will approximate the amount incurred in 2020. Other adjustments to the company’s financial measures that were incurred in 2020 and for the three and nine months ended
|
Fiserv, Inc.
Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
The company's adjusted earnings per share growth outlook for 2021 is based on 2020 adjusted earnings per share performance.
|
2020 GAAP net income attributable to
|
$
|
958
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
Merger and integration costs 1
|
902
|
|
|
Severance costs 2
|
108
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3
|
2,024
|
|
|
Non wholly-owned entity activities 4
|
94
|
|
|
Tax impact of adjustments 5
|
(719
|
)
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses 6
|
(464
|
)
|
|
Tax impact of gain on sale of businesses 5
|
124
|
|
|
Discrete tax items 7
|
(7
|
)
|
|
2020 adjusted net income
|
$
|
3,020
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
683.4
|
|
|
|
|
2020 GAAP earnings per share attributable to
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
Adjustments - net of income taxes:
|
|
Merger and integration costs 1
|
1.02
|
|
|
Severance costs 2
|
0.12
|
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3
|
2.28
|
|
|
Non wholly-owned entity activities 4
|
0.11
|
|
|
Gain on sale of businesses 6
|
(0.50
|
)
|
|
Discrete tax items 7
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
2020 adjusted earnings per share
|
$
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
|
2021 adjusted earnings per share outlook
|
|
|
2021 adjusted earnings per share growth outlook
|
26% - 27%
|
|
|
|
In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.
See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|
Fiserv, Inc.
Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)
|
1
|
Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions. Merger and integration costs include
|
2
|
Represents severance costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, primarily related to the
|
3
|
Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology, and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts.
|
4
|
Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest.
|
5
|
The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the company's anticipated annual effective tax rate, exclusive of the actual tax impacts associated with the gain on sale of businesses.
|
6
|
Represents the earnings attributable to divested businesses and the gain on the associated divestiture transactions, including the sale of a 60% interest in the Investment Services business in
|
7
|
Represents certain discrete tax items, primarily related to foreign income tax benefits from a subsidiary restructuring and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the statutory tax rate in the