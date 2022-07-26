Fiserv Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Results

GAAP revenue for the company increased 10% to $4.45 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period, with 14% growth in the Acceptance segment, 6% growth in the Fintech segment and 7% growth in the Payments segment. GAAP revenue for the company increased 10% to $8.59 billion in the first six months of 2022 compared to the prior year period, with 16% growth in the Acceptance segment, 6% growth in the Fintech segment and 5% growth in the Payments segment.

GAAP earnings per share was $0.92 in the second quarter and $1.94 in the first six months of 2022, an increase of 130% and 128%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. The second quarter and first six months of 2022 includes a $110 million pre-tax gain from the fair value remeasurement of an equity investment, whereas the second quarter and first six months of 2021 includes certain discrete tax expenses. GAAP operating margin was 19.3% and 19.9% in the second quarter and first six months of 2022, respectively, compared to 15.9% and 14.3% in the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.81 billion in the first six months of 2022 compared to $2.01 billion in the prior year period.

"Our second quarter results were strong, with double digit organic revenue and adjusted earnings per share growth. These results put us above the high end of our full year guidance range for organic revenue growth and at the high end of our adjusted earnings per share range on a year to date basis," said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "We achieved these results while continuing to invest for sustainable growth."

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Results and Additional Information

Adjusted revenue increased 10% to $4.23 billion in the second quarter and 10% to $8.14 billion in the first six months of 2022 compared to the prior year periods.

Organic revenue growth was 12% in the second quarter of 2022, led by 17% growth in the Acceptance segment, 7% growth in the Fintech segment and 8% growth in the Payments segment.

Organic revenue growth was 11% in the first six months of 2022, led by 18% growth in the Acceptance segment and 6% growth in both the Fintech and Payments segments.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.56 in the second quarter and 17% to $2.96 in the first six months of 2022 compared to the prior year periods.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 40 basis points to 33.5% in the second quarter and was flat at 32.7% in the first six months of 2022 compared to the prior year periods.

Free cash flow was $1.26 billion in the first six months of 2022 compared to $1.72 billion in the prior year period.

The company repurchased 5.1 million shares of common stock for $500 million in the second quarter and 10.2 million shares of common stock for $1.0 billion in the first six months of 2022.

In June 2022, the company entered into a new revolving credit facility, increasing available borrowing capacity to $6.0 billion through June 2027.

Outlook for 2022

Fiserv raises full year 2022 outlook and now expects organic revenue growth of 9% to 11% and adjusted earnings per share of $6.45 to $6.55, representing growth of 16% to 17%.

"An unprecedented confluence of macro factors is likely to impact the global economy," said Bisignano. "The demonstrated resilience of our business model, driven by the strength of our assets, balance sheet and pipeline of innovation, should position us well to withstand potential challenges and deliver value for our clients."

Earnings Conference Call

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Processing and services $ 3,696 $ 3,361 $ 7,060 $ 6,415 Product 754 690 1,528 1,391 Total revenue 4,450 4,051 8,588 7,806 Expenses Cost of processing and services 1,502 1,498 2,938 2,895 Cost of product 542 469 1,078 979 Selling, general and administrative 1,546 1,440 3,013 2,813 Gain on sale of assets — — (147 ) — Total expenses 3,590 3,407 6,882 6,687 Operating income 860 644 1,706 1,119 Interest expense, net (176 ) (175 ) (344 ) (351 ) Other (expense) income (66 ) 1 (70 ) 22 Income before income taxes and income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 618 470 1,292 790 Income tax provision (137 ) (228 ) (235 ) (246 ) Income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 128 42 234 58 Net income 609 284 1,291 602 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 15 24 29 Net income attributable to Fiserv $ 598 $ 269 $ 1,267 $ 573 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv - diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.40 $ 1.94 $ 0.85 Diluted shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to Fiserv 650.8 672.7 654.0 676.3 Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

Fiserv, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Fiserv $ 598 $ 269 $ 1,267 $ 573 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 39 148 61 273 Severance costs 2 47 4 99 14 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 471 513 946 1,019 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 (14 ) 7 (70 ) 7 Gain on sale of assets 5 — — (147 ) — Tax impact of adjustments 6 (128 ) (154 ) (222 ) (302 ) Discrete tax items 7 — 134 — 134 Adjusted net income $ 1,013 $ 921 $ 1,934 $ 1,718 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv $ 0.92 $ 0.40 $ 1.94 $ 0.85 Adjustments - net of income taxes: Merger and integration costs 1 0.05 0.17 0.07 0.31 Severance costs 2 0.06 — 0.12 0.02 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 0.57 0.59 1.14 1.16 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.11 ) 0.01 Gain on sale of assets 5 — — (0.21 ) — Discrete tax items 7 — 0.20 — 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.37 $ 2.96 $ 2.54 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv growth 130 % 128 % Adjusted earnings per share growth 14 % 17 % See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions, including those in 2021 related to the First Data acquisition. Merger and integration costs in the second quarter and first six months of 2022 primarily include share-based compensation attributable to various acquisitions. First Data integration costs in the second quarter and first six months of 2021 primarily include $63 million and $115 million, respectively, of third-party professional service fees associated with integration activities; $10 million and $28 million, respectively, of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; and $48 million and $93 million, respectively, of other integration-related compensation costs. 2 Represents severance costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives. 3 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. See additional information on page 14 for an analysis of the company's amortization expense. 4 Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment during the second quarter and first six months of 2022 also includes gains totaling $110 million and $201 million, respectively, related to certain equity investment transactions. In addition, the second quarter and first six months of 2022 includes other expense of $59 million associated with joint venture debt guarantees. This adjustment during the second quarter and first six months of 2021 also includes gains totaling $33 million and $73 million, respectively, related to the fair value remeasurement and sale of certain equity investments. 5 Represents a gain associated with the sale of certain merchant contracts in conjunction with the mutual termination of one of the company's merchant alliance joint ventures. 6 The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 21% and 23% in the first six months of 2022 and 2021, respectively, which approximates the company's anticipated annual effective tax rates, exclusive of the $16 million actual tax impacts associated with the gain on sale of assets and certain equity investment transactions in the first six months of 2022. 7 Represents discrete tax items related to the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the respective statutory tax rates in the United Kingdom and Argentina.

Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Company Revenue $ 4,450 $ 4,051 $ 8,588 $ 7,806 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (222 ) (202 ) (461 ) (407 ) Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 6 6 13 13 Adjusted revenue $ 4,234 $ 3,855 $ 8,140 $ 7,412 Operating income $ 860 $ 644 $ 1,706 $ 1,119 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 39 148 61 273 Severance costs 47 4 99 14 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 471 513 946 1,019 Gain on sale of assets — — (147 ) — Adjusted operating income $ 1,417 $ 1,309 $ 2,665 $ 2,425 Operating margin 19.3 % 15.9 % 19.9 % 14.3 % Adjusted operating margin 33.5 % 33.9 % 32.7 % 32.7 % Merchant Acceptance ("Acceptance") 1 Revenue $ 1,901 $ 1,666 $ 3,554 $ 3,063 Operating income $ 593 $ 524 $ 1,063 $ 911 Operating margin 31.2 % 31.4 % 29.9 % 29.7 % Financial Technology ("Fintech") 1 Revenue $ 803 $ 754 $ 1,581 $ 1,490 Operating income $ 281 $ 273 $ 556 $ 519 Operating margin 35.0 % 36.2 % 35.2 % 34.9 % Payments and Network ("Payments") Revenue $ 1,518 $ 1,421 $ 2,980 $ 2,826 Adjustments: Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 6 6 13 13 Adjusted revenue $ 1,524 $ 1,427 $ 2,993 $ 2,839 Operating income $ 662 $ 629 $ 1,280 $ 1,207 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 6 7 13 14 Adjusted operating income $ 668 $ 636 $ 1,293 $ 1,221 Operating margin 43.6 % 44.3 % 42.9 % 42.7 % Adjusted operating margin 43.8 % 44.6 % 43.2 % 43.0 % Fiserv, Inc. Financial Results by Segment (cont.) (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Corporate and Other Revenue $ 228 $ 210 $ 473 $ 427 Adjustments: Output Solutions postage reimbursements (222 ) (202 ) (461 ) (407 ) Adjusted revenue $ 6 $ 8 $ 12 $ 20 Operating loss $ (676 ) $ (782 ) $ (1,193 ) $ (1,518 ) Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 33 141 48 259 Severance costs 47 4 99 14 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 471 513 946 1,019 Gain on sale of assets — — (147 ) — Adjusted operating loss $ (125 ) $ (124 ) $ (247 ) $ (226 ) See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Operating margin percentages are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 For all periods presented in the Acceptance and Fintech segments, there were no adjustments to GAAP measures presented and thus the adjusted measures are equal to the GAAP measures presented.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 1 (In millions, unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,291 $ 602 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and other amortization 642 560 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 966 1,050 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 22 25 Share-based compensation 155 127 Deferred income taxes (317 ) (69 ) Gain on sale of assets (147 ) — Income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates (234 ) (58 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 41 13 Non-cash impairment charges — 5 Other operating activities 3 (22 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable (363 ) (154 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (224 ) (56 ) Contract costs (154 ) (150 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 111 171 Contract liabilities 13 (31 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,805 2,013 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures, including capitalized software and other intangibles (718 ) (494 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 175 — Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (668 ) (493 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 78 52 Purchases of investments (30 ) (235 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 3 472 Net cash used in investing activities (1,160 ) (698 ) Cash flows from financing activities Debt proceeds 1,191 4,343 Debt repayments, including debt financing costs (1,610 ) (5,415 ) Net proceeds from commercial paper and short-term borrowings 869 1,047 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock 72 60 Purchases of treasury stock, including employee shares withheld for tax obligations (1,078 ) (1,361 ) Settlement activity, net (189 ) 166 Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (22 ) (21 ) Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (28 ) Other financing activities 13 (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (754 ) (1,211 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (33 ) (2 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (142 ) 102 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 3,205 2,569 Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance $ 3,063 $ 2,671

1 The company revised, for comparable purposes with the current period's presentation, the consolidated statement of cash flows presentation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to include cash and cash equivalents within settlement assets as a component of total cash and cash equivalents.

Fiserv, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 883 $ 835 Trade accounts receivable – net 3,194 2,860 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,525 1,523 Settlement assets 14,679 13,652 Total current assets 20,281 18,870 Property and equipment – net 1,804 1,742 Customer relationships – net 9,013 9,991 Other intangible assets – net 4,003 4,018 Goodwill 36,829 36,433 Contract costs – net 849 811 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 2,517 2,561 Other long-term assets 1,916 1,823 Total assets $ 77,212 $ 76,249 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,472 $ 3,550 Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt 600 508 Contract liabilities 600 585 Settlement obligations 14,679 13,652 Total current liabilities 19,351 18,295 Long-term debt 20,915 20,729 Deferred income taxes 3,797 4,172 Long-term contract liabilities 216 225 Other long-term liabilities 963 878 Total liabilities 45,242 44,299 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 161 278 Fiserv shareholders' equity 31,109 30,952 Noncontrolling interests 700 720 Total equity 31,809 31,672 Total liabilities and equity $ 77,212 $ 76,249

Fiserv, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (In millions, unaudited) Organic Revenue Growth 1 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Growth 2022 2021 Growth Total Company Adjusted revenue $ 4,234 $ 3,855 $ 8,140 $ 7,412 Currency impact 2 60 — 91 — Acquisition adjustments (11 ) — (22 ) — Divestiture adjustments (6 ) (25 ) (12 ) (42 ) Organic revenue $ 4,277 $ 3,830 12 % $ 8,197 $ 7,370 11 % Acceptance Adjusted revenue $ 1,901 $ 1,666 $ 3,554 $ 3,063 Currency impact 2 42 — 64 — Acquisition adjustments (8 ) — (19 ) — Divestiture adjustments — (17 ) — (22 ) Organic revenue $ 1,935 $ 1,649 17 % $ 3,599 $ 3,041 18 % Fintech Adjusted revenue $ 803 $ 754 $ 1,581 $ 1,490 Currency impact 2 3 — 4 — Acquisition adjustments (3 ) — $ (3 ) — Organic revenue $ 803 $ 754 7 % $ 1,582 $ 1,490 6 % Payments Adjusted revenue $ 1,524 $ 1,427 $ 2,993 $ 2,839 Currency impact 2 15 — 23 — Organic revenue $ 1,539 $ 1,427 8 % $ 3,016 $ 2,839 6 % Corporate and Other Adjusted revenue $ 6 $ 8 $ 12 $ 20 Divestiture adjustments (6 ) (8 ) (12 ) (20 ) Organic revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Organic revenue growth is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts.

1 Organic revenue growth is measured as the change in adjusted revenue (see pages 9-10) for the current period excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and revenue attributable to acquisitions and dispositions, divided by adjusted revenue from the prior period excluding revenue attributable to dispositions. 2 Currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in adjusted revenue for the current period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.

Fiserv, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Additional Information (cont.) (In millions, unaudited) Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,805 $ 2,013 Capital expenditures (718 ) (494 ) Adjustments: Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (22 ) (21 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates included in cash flows from investing activities 78 52 Severance, merger and integration payments 129 218 Tax payments on adjustments (27 ) (50 ) Tax payments on gain on sales of assets and investments in unconsolidated affiliates 26 — Other (10 ) — Free cash flow $ 1,261 $ 1,718

Total Amortization 1 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Acquisition-related intangible assets $ 480 $ 524 $ 966 $ 1,045 Capitalized software and other intangibles 87 70 167 126 Purchased software 55 59 113 124 Financing costs and debt discounts 11 12 22 25 Sales commissions 27 24 52 48 Deferred conversion costs 17 12 33 24 Total amortization $ 677 $ 701 $ 1,353 $ 1,392 See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

1 The company adjusts its non-GAAP results to exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustment on page 7). The adjustment for acquired First Data software/technology excludes only the incremental amortization related to the fair value purchase accounting allocation. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization supplements the GAAP information with a measure that can be used to assess the comparability of operating performance. Although the company excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangible assets.

Fiserv, Inc.

Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of unaudited non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in this news release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measures. The company’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for 2022, including organic revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth, are designed to enhance shareholders’ ability to evaluate the company’s performance by excluding certain items to focus on factors and trends affecting its business.

Organic Revenue Growth - The company's organic revenue growth outlook for 2022 excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, acquisitions, dispositions and the impact of the company's Output Solutions postage reimbursements and includes deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. The currency impact is measured as the increase or decrease in the expected adjusted revenue for the period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.

Growth 2022 Revenue 8% - 10% Output Solutions postage reimbursements (1.0)% 2022 Adjusted revenue 7% - 9% Currency impact 2.0% Acquisition adjustments (0.5)% Divestiture adjustments 0.5% 2022 Organic revenue 9% - 11%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - The company's adjusted earnings per share outlook for 2022 excludes certain non-cash or other items such as non-cash intangible asset amortization expense associated with acquisitions; non-cash impairment charges; merger and integration costs; severance costs; gains or losses from the sale of businesses, certain assets and investments; and certain discrete tax benefits and expenses, and includes non-cash deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments. The company completed First Data acquisition related integration activities as of December 31, 2021, and therefore does not expect to incur additional costs associated with the achievement of cost synergies related to the First Data acquisition, resulting in lower merger and integration costs in 2022. The company estimates that amortization expense in 2022 with respect to acquired intangible assets will approximate the amount incurred in 2021.

Other adjustments to the company’s financial measures that were incurred in 2021 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, are presented in this news release; however, they are not necessarily indicative of adjustments that may be incurred in the remainder of 2022 or beyond. Estimates of these impacts and adjustments on a forward-looking basis are not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items.

Fiserv, Inc. Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.) The company's adjusted earnings per share growth outlook for 2022 is based on 2021 adjusted earnings per share performance. 2021 GAAP net income attributable to Fiserv $ 1,334 Adjustments: Merger and integration costs 1 865 Severance costs 2 81 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 1,982 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 51 Tax impact of adjustments 5 (685 ) Discrete tax items 6 118 2021 adjusted net income $ 3,746 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 671.6 2021 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Fiserv $ 1.99 Adjustments - net of income taxes: Merger and integration costs 1 0.99 Severance costs 2 0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3 2.27 Non wholly-owned entity activities 4 0.06 Discrete tax items 6 0.18 2021 adjusted earnings per share $ 5.58 2022 adjusted earnings per share outlook $6.45 - $6.55 2022 adjusted earnings per share growth outlook 16% - 17% In millions, except per share amounts, unaudited. Earnings per share is calculated using actual, unrounded amounts. See pages 3-4 for disclosures related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Fiserv, Inc.

Full Year Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures (cont.)

1 Represents acquisition and related integration costs incurred in connection with various acquisitions, primarily related to the First Data acquisition. First Data integration costs primarily include $370 million of third-party professional service fees associated with integration activities; $44 million of incremental share-based compensation, including the fair value of stock awards assumed by Fiserv; and $277 million of other integration-related compensation costs. 2 Represents severance costs associated with the achievement of expense management initiatives, including those related to the First Data acquisition. 3 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through various acquisitions, including customer relationships, software/technology and trade names. This adjustment does not exclude the amortization of other intangible assets such as contract costs (sales commissions and deferred conversion costs), capitalized and purchased software, and financing costs and debt discounts. 4 Represents the company’s share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its unconsolidated affiliates, as well as the minority interest share of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets at its subsidiaries in which the company holds a controlling financial interest. This adjustment also includes net gains totaling $98 million related to the fair value remeasurement and sale of certain equity investments. 5 The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 23%, which approximates the company's annual effective tax rate. 6 Represents certain discrete tax items, such as foreign-derived intangible income tax benefits from a subsidiary restructuring and the revaluation of deferred taxes due to a change in the respective statutory tax rates in the United Kingdom and Argentina.

