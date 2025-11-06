Fiserv Recognized As A Leader In IDC MarketScape For North America Retail Digital Banking Solutions

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America Retail Digital Banking Solutions 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52039425, November 2025).

According to the report, “Experience Digital is suited for banks and credit unions of all sizes, direct banks, and neobanks seeking a core-agnostic digital banking solution deployable across multiple environments. It is especially relevant for existing Fiserv core clients seeking a unified vendor for both core and digital banking, while also offering flexibility for on-premises or cloud-hosted deployment.”

“We believe being recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader affirms the strength of our strategy and the trust our clients place in us,” said Whitney Russell, Head of Digital and Financial Solutions, Fiserv. “At Fiserv, we are empowering financial institutions to deliver the kind of digital experiences that deepen relationships, drive growth and define the future of banking.”

The IDC MarketScape provides a rigorous, structured framework for evaluating technology providers, going beyond market share to assess product capabilities, strategic direction, and long-term success potential.

“As consumers and small businesses increasingly turn to digital banking, Experience Digital enables institutions of all sizes to deliver a full range of sought-after experiences,” said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC. “This positions financial institutions to remain central to real-time money movement, bill pay, P2P, and alerts for the customers they serve.”

Built to unify consumer and business banking across online and mobile channels, Experience Digital integrates seamlessly with both Fiserv and non-Fiserv core platforms, payments, and merchant services. The platform offers two deployment paths:

- Configure Digital – for institutions seeking a configurable solution

- Create Digital – for those building custom experiences with internal development teams

Experience Digital also connects with:

- Finxact® – Fiserv’s cloud-native core

- CashFlow CentralSM – accounts payable/receivable platform

- Clover® – the world’s smartest point of sale system

Together, these integrations create a unified digital ecosystem that bridges retail banking, small business services, and payments.