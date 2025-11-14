Fiserv Receives 2025 Vets Ready Recognition By Hiring And Supporting Veterans

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, has been recognized as a Vets Ready Employer for 2025 by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD). The designation recognizes Wisconsin employers who employ and retain veterans through their hiring initiatives, employee support services and community involvement.

Fiserv was among 25 employers statewide to be recognized as a Vets Ready Employer. Fiserv was awarded a gold certification in the large sized business category.

Applicants are rated based on criteria including support for veterans in the workplace, such as available resources, training and work environment; hiring practices to prioritize veteran hires; and efforts to connect to the wider veteran community, including military families, service members and veterans.

“At Fiserv, we appreciate the leadership, service, and dedication that are rooted in the military community, and value how the unique set of skills veterans possess strengthen our company and enable our clients’ success,” said Jennifer Manchester, Chief Human Resources Officer, Fiserv. “We are immensely proud to support our military community, and to be recognized as a leader for hiring and supporting those that have served our country.”

A core tenant of Fiserv’s veterans hiring and support programs is Fiserv Salutes, the firm’s engagement program focused on providing educational resources, mentorship and career opportunities to U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses. Fiserv also partners with organizations like Hiring our Heroes, 50Strong, the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, and Student Veterans of America®, to strengthen its connection with the military community and provide meaningful pathways for employment at Fiserv.

Barriers to employment exist in many forms for U.S. veterans, with underemployment being the most common. DWD and its Office of Veteran Employment Services (OVES) created the Vets Ready program in 2020 to recognize employers who go above and beyond for veterans.