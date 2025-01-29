Fiserv Named A World’s Most Admired Company For 2025 - For 10 Of The Last 11 Years, Fiserv Has Been Recognized As A World’s Most Admired Company

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named a Fortune® “World’s Most Admired Companies™” for 2025. This prestigious annual ranking identifies organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industry sectors. Fiserv ranked second overall in the Financial Data Services category.

One of the company’s most admired attributes in the ranking is Quality of Products and Services, a recognition of how Fiserv moves more than money for clients by investing in innovation that is shaping the future of financial technology. Other most admired attributes include Innovation, People Management, Quality of Management and Global Competitiveness. Social Responsibility, Long-term Investment Value, Financial Soundness and Use of Corporate Assets round out the score, showing the full strength of Fiserv, as no attribute for the company rated below a 3 out of a possible 9.

“Being named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies reflects our commitment to innovation, integrity, and making an impact for our clients, communities, and employees,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of nearly 40,000 Fiserv associates globally that show up each and every day committed to shaping the future of financial technology.”

For 10 of the last 11 years, Fiserv has been recognized as a World’s Most Admired Company, showing the firm’s longstanding industry leadership and commitment to delivering value to clients, shareholders, and associates.

To identify the World’s Most Admired Companies, Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry to analyze 650 companies and surveyed more than 3,300 executives to measure reputation based on nine different attributes, including each firm's effectiveness in conducting business globally, its ability to attract, develop, and keep talent, its value as a long-term investment, its innovativeness, its wise use of corporate assets, and its responsibility to the community and environment. The full methodology can be found here.

Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune is a registered trademark and Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Fiserv.