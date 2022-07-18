Fiserv Named A Leader In Digital Banking Customer Experience In IDC MarketScape - Fiserv Earned Recognition For Strategic Vision And Capabilities Of Its Cross-Functional Digital Banking Engagement Platform

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment.

This recognition comes after a detailed evaluation of both the company’s strategic vision and the capabilities of ArchitectTM from Fiserv, a cross-functional digital banking engagement platform. Through this solution, a part of its robust digital suite, Fiserv offers highly customizable capabilities for clients who want the flexibility to customize and create unique, innovative digital experiences that exceed customer expectations.

“Digital banking has evolved into a full ecosystem of capabilities that people rely on to manage their financial lives, so creating an engaging digital experience is key to establishing and fortifying customer relationships,” said Whitney Stewart Russell, president of Digital Solutions at Fiserv. “Fiserv digital solutions can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each financial institution, enabling them to advance their digital strategies and deliver the experiences their customers expect.”

Through its digital banking suite, Fiserv offers a comprehensive set of integrated solutions mapped to real-world customer and member journeys — from opening accounts to making payments and managing money. The Architect SDK toolkit has customization capabilities that enable financial institutions to develop custom software modules. The platform also allows financial institutions to connect into third-party vendors through an open banking framework, which supports API and single sign-on integrations, enabling a seamlessly connected ecosystem to unite the best in digital fintech experiences.

Architect has the flexibility to be deployed on premises, hosted by Fiserv, or deployed in a public or private cloud.

“Each financial institution will come up with its own requirements to build, renew, or replace its digital banking solution,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “Banks, credit unions and challenger banks should consider Fiserv when they are looking to provide a core-agnostic, modern digital banking platform solution that can be deployed in any environment. Architect is also a fit for current Fiserv partners who want the ability to leverage one vendor for both their core and digital self-service products.”

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 11 vendors that provide self-service digital banking solutions to the North America market. Each vendor provided a detailed assessment of their strategies and current capabilities. Then, reference clients for each vendor were interviewed to determine the vendors’ ability to meet their clients’ strategic needs and requirements. For this study, IDC defined digital banking customer experiences as solutions offered to retail customers across online, mobile and tablet channels.

In addition to being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape, Fiserv topped the 2021 IDC FinTech rankings.

