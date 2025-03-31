Fiserv Launches Clover, The World’s Smartest Point-Of-Sale System, In Australia - With Clover, Small Businesses Can Streamline Operations And Create Memorable Customer Experiences

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced the launch of Clover in Australia. As the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and software platform, Clover will power the country’s small-to-medium businesses, by offering an all-in-one solution that streamlines operations, enhances efficiency and helps business grow. With the addition of Australia, Clover is present in 11 countries, powering 3.5 million point-of-sale devices across the globe.

Gavin Jones, Country Manager of Fiserv Australia, explains how Clover’s introduction in Australia is addressing the needs of local businesses: “Australia’s small businesses, particularly those in the retail and hospitality sectors, are vital to the economy. Ninety-eight per cent of Aussie businesses identify as small-to-medium businesses but many rely on a complex array of solutions that don’t integrate with each other and are supported in a fragmented way. Small businesses work incredibly hard to get ahead in the market and Clover provides advanced technology backed by support teams that are dedicated to helping businesses grow.”

“With two-thirds of small Australian businesses aiming to scale, there’s a clear opportunity for Clover to support them in adopting technology that enables growth and keeps them competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Clover offers a unique value proposition, combining proprietary hardware and purpose-built software to create an all-in-one platform that replaces fragmented payment terminals, POS systems and non-integrated surround services. Clover has powerful proprietary software and also tightly integrates with specialised solutions that simplify how businesses manage tasks such as online ordering, accounting, inventory management, and employee management. The Clover platform is designed for the hospitality, service, and retail sectors, aiming to improve management, increase operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience.

Shane Jaque, owner and operator of multiple hospitality venues including Sneaky Burger, an integral Clover pilot merchant, said, “Clover Mini and Station Duo have transformed how we run our business. Our customers love being able to see and review their orders in real time on the customer-facing display, ensuring accuracy and a smoother checkout experience. The option for digital receipts is a great touch, and Clover’s offline payment support has been a game-changer at outdoor festivals. Managing our complex menu is now much easier—uploading and updating items is quick and hassle-free, saving us valuable time and effort.”

The Clover Web Dashboard lets store owners track sales for single stores or multiple locations. They can manage customer information for discounts and promotions and monitor staff performance to create reward programs. All reports and tools are safely stored online and available anytime, anywhere.

Seven days a week support complemented by roaming technicians who can be rapidly deployed onsite for a merchant means faster help for these mission critical systems for SMBs. Clover keeps growing with new apps, automated features, payment options, and hardware based on businesses’ needs.

Clover’s products are beautifully designed, easy to set up, highly reliable and built to last. Four models are currently available in Australia to meet the unique demands of individual merchants: the handheld Clover Flex, the countertop Clover Mini, the larger countertop with dual screens Station Duo and the self-ordering Clover Kiosk. Gone are the days of mismatched hardware and clunky operating systems; instead, businesses have customisable, efficient financial and business operations management whilst providing sleek hardware that improves the customer and employee experience from start to finish.