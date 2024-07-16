Fiserv Earns Top Score Of 100 On Disability Equality Index For Third Year In A Row - Ongoing Recognition Of Commitment To Advancing Disability Equality And Fostering Inclusive Workplace Environment

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, has earned a top score of 100 on the 2024 Disability Equality Index® for the third consecutive year, and is duly recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business today.

“We continue to deepen our commitment to building a culture of inclusion and trust for our associates, fostering high-performing teams, driving shared purpose and empowered execution,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “We recognize that advancing disability inclusion is an ongoing journey, and firmly believe such inclusivity drives innovation that meaningfully benefits our clients, partners and communities.”

Globally, there are an estimated 1.3 billion individuals who experience disabilities. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index exists to help companies make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment rate of people with disabilities, while also helping companies create long term value for employees and shareholders and mitigate risk from new legislative requirements.

“On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today’s global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

The 2024 Disability Equality Index measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits; Recruitment; Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement; Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Responsible Procurement (Non-Weighted).