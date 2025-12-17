Fiserv Completes StoneCastle Acquisition, Extending Insured Deposit, Liquidity And Digital Asset Solutions To Financial Institutions And Introducing Deposit Liquidity Options For Merchants - Helping Merchants Access New FDIC-Insured Liquidity Solutions And Financial Institutions Access Secure, Technology-Driven Funding Options Including FIUSD Stablecoin

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a global leader in payments and financial technology, has completed its acquisition of StoneCastle Cash Management, expanding its ability to deliver innovative insured deposit funding solutions. By integrating StoneCastle’s institutional deposit network with the Fiserv ecosystem, including core account processing, digital banking, and payments platforms, Fiserv is creating a differentiated offering that helps financial institutions optimize liquidity and strengthen balance sheets and merchants expand their investment alternatives.

For financial institutions, this expanded capability empowers banks to access a broader suite of secure, technology-driven funding options, including managing reserves linked to digital assets and FIUSD stablecoin issuance. For merchants, this integration introduces enhanced cash management solutions that will help optimize their cash management needs while offsetting acquiring costs, improving financial flexibility and overall growth. Existing StoneCastle clients, including wealth managers, will also benefit from the expanded reach that Fiserv’s banking relationships will provide.

“This acquisition highlights Fiserv’s unique position at the intersection of banking and commerce: for banks, it provides a new, stable deposit source; for Merchant clients, including our Clover merchants, it provides a safe, high-yielding alternative to manage their operating cash,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Co-President at Fiserv. “Looking to the future, StoneCastle brings unique liquidity benefits to our FIUSD stablecoin solution. Together, we are focused on unlocking new revenue opportunities, deepening client relationships and accelerating innovation across the financial ecosystem.”

The transaction closed following receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.