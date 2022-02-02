Fiserv Certified As A Great Place To Work Across Latin America - Best Workplace Recognition Is Based On Associate Input Via The Trust Index™ Survey

“Being selected as a
Surveys were conducted in
The values highlighted by
“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace that celebrates originality and inspires innovation,” said Gustavo Marin, head of
- Credibility: Associates see management as credible (believable, trustworthy); assesses associates’ perceptions of management’s communication practices, competence and integrity
- Respect: Associates feel respected by management; assesses associates’ perceptions of professional support, collaboration and involvement in decisions, and the level of care management shows for associates as people
- Fairness: Associates believe management practices and policies are fair; assesses the equity, impartiality and justice associates experience in the workplace
- Pride: Measures how associates feel about their own individual impact through their work, their pride in the work of their team and their pride in the company overall
- Camaraderie: Measures whether associates believe their company is a strong community where colleagues are friendly, supportive and welcoming
Last month, the
In a world moving faster than ever before,