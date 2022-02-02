 Skip to main Content
Fiserv Certified As A Great Place To Work Across Latin America - Best Workplace Recognition Is Based On Associate Input Via The Trust Index™ Survey

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in MexicoColombiaPanamaArgentina and Uruguay. The Great Place to Work program recognizes organizational culture in more than 60 countries and evaluates the work environment and multiple dimensions of trust among a company's employees, who participate anonymously and voluntarily.


“Being selected as a Great Place to Work by the people who know our company best, our associates, is a particularly meaningful honor. This distinction confirms our position in the industry as a leading employer brand, and we’re proud that our commitment to diversity and inclusion has created a supportive culture in which our associates can be themselves as they grow their careers and deliver great results for our clients,” said  Fernanda Pacheco, senior vice president of Human Resources for Latin America at Fiserv.

Surveys were conducted in Latin America at the end of 2021, during which Fiserv associates evaluated the company in five areas: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

The values highlighted by Fiserv associates in the survey were diversity, communication, collaboration, integrity, justice, teamwork, commitment and innovation. Associates provided the highest rankings in areas including fair treatment regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender or age; the ability to ask any reasonable question to their managers and receive a direct answer; affirmation that the company is a physically safe place to work; pride of working in the organization; and the ability to be their true selves in the workplace.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace that celebrates originality and inspires innovation,” said Gustavo Marin, head of Latin America at Fiserv. “Our people are what makes Fiserv a great place to work, and we’re encouraged to continue to enable their growth and success as we evolve and expand.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture and, since 1992, has led the industry with a rigorous, data-based model for quantifying the associate experience, The Great Place to Work Trust Model™. These deep insights were used to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The model consists of five dimensions:

  • Credibility: Associates see management as credible (believable, trustworthy); assesses associates’ perceptions of management’s communication practices, competence and integrity
  • Respect: Associates feel respected by management; assesses associates’ perceptions of professional support, collaboration and involvement in decisions, and the level of care management shows for associates as people
  • Fairness: Associates believe management practices and policies are fair; assesses the equity, impartiality and justice associates experience in the workplace
  • Pride: Measures how associates feel about their own individual impact through their work, their pride in the work of their team and their pride in the company overall
  • Camaraderie: Measures whether associates believe their company is a strong community where colleagues are friendly, supportive and welcoming

Last month, the Fiserv technology center in Nenagh, Ireland, was named as a 2022 Great Place to Work for a fourth consecutive year.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more about Fiserv in Latin America at fiserv.com/en-la and visit our global careers site to discover opportunities in an environment where leadership, innovation and collaboration are valued.

 