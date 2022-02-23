 Skip to main Content
Fiserv Appoints Dylan G. Haggart To Board Of Directors

Date 23/02/2022

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of  Dylan G. Haggart to its Board of Directors and its agreement to nominate Haggart for election to the Board at its next annual meeting of shareholders.

Haggart is a Partner of ValueAct Capital, where he has worked collaboratively with the management teams and the boards of directors of other companies on matters such as strategy, capital structure, mergers and acquisitions, and talent management since 2013. He also serves as a director of Seagate Technology plc, where he is a member of the compensation committee. Prior to joining ValueAct Capital, Haggart served as a private equity investor at TPG Capital, an investment advisory firm, focusing on North American buyouts, and as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

“We are pleased to welcome Dylan to the Fiserv Board,” said Denis O’Leary, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv. “He brings valuable perspective to the Board, and we look forward to benefitting from his contributions and experience as we drive long-term profitable growth and value creation for all of our stakeholders.”

“Fiserv is one of the world’s most important financial technology platforms with tremendous long-term potential. The company is in the midst of a transformation centered around innovative, next-generation offerings that better serve clients and will accelerate profitable growth,” said Haggart. “It’s a great pleasure and honor to deepen my relationship with the Fiserv management team and Board as they drive growth and value for all shareholders.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

 