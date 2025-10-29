Fiserv Announces Updates To Leadership Team And Board Refreshment

Takis Georgakopoulos Appointed Co-President; Dhivya Suryadevara to Join Fiserv as Co-President

Paul Todd Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Gordon Nixon to Join Board of Directors as Independent Chairman of the Board; Gary Shedlin to Join Board as Audit Committee Chair; Céline Dufétel to Join Board as Independent Director

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced changes to its executive leadership team and Board to enhance execution and oversee strategy and long-term value creation.

Mike Lyons, Chief Executive Officer at Fiserv, said, “Fiserv’s competitive advantage at the intersection of finance and commerce provides a powerful platform to deliver enhanced long-term shareholder value. After a thorough analysis of all aspects of the business, we have identified opportunities to prioritize and enhance client focus across key strategic pillars that build on Fiserv’s strengths and promote long-term value. The appointments to our executive leadership team and Board will help catalyze these efforts to achieve our standards of excellence and enable a customer-centric culture.”

Executive Leadership Updates

The Company today announced that Takis Georgakopoulos, Fiserv’s current Chief Operating Officer, Technology and Merchant Solutions, and Dhivya Suryadevara, most recently Chief Executive Officer of Optum Financial Services and Optum Insight at UnitedHealth Group, will serve as Co-Presidents, effective December 1, 2025. Mr. Georgakopoulos will continue to serve as the Head of Merchant Solutions and Technology, and Ms. Suryadevara will serve as the Head of Financial Solutions, Sales and Operations.

Mr. Lyons said, “I’m pleased to congratulate Takis on his new role and to welcome Dhivya to Fiserv. Takis’s strategic vision and technical depth have been instrumental in the short time since joining the company, and Dhivya’s exceptional experience across areas critical to Fiserv, including banking, payments, finance and technology, makes her a tremendous addition to our leadership team. I’m confident that together they will help us deliver on our promise to clients and create new opportunities for growth.”

The Company also announced that Paul Todd has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31, 2025. Mr. Todd, who previously served as CFO of Global Payments, succeeds Robert Hau, who will serve as a senior advisor through the first quarter of 2026 to support a smooth transition. Mr. Todd has been serving as a special advisor to the executive leadership team for the last several weeks.

Mr. Lyons said, “I am excited to have Paul join the leadership team at this important time for our company. Paul brings a strong track record as a public company CFO to Fiserv. Through his CFO roles at Global Payments and TSYS, he gained valuable industry experience and earned a reputation for high-quality forecasting, disciplined capital allocation practices, and execution success. Most recently, at TTV Paul gained valuable insight into emerging trends in our industry.”

Lyons concluded, “Takis, Dhivya, and Paul are joining a seasoned leadership team at Fiserv and have the skills and experience to lead critical strategic initiatives to position us for high-quality sustainable growth. We also have opportunities in front of us to improve our results and execution, and I am confident that these are the right leaders to help guide Fiserv to long-term success.”

Board Refreshment

The Company also announced that Gordon Nixon, Céline Dufétel, and Gary Shedlin will join the Fiserv Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026. Mr. Nixon will assume the Independent Chairman of the Board role, succeeding current Chairman Doyle Simons. Mr. Shedlin will assume the role of chair of the audit committee, succeeding current audit committee chair Kevin Warren. Mr. Simons and Mr. Warren will step down from the Board on January 1, 2026. Ms. Dufétel will join as a member of the audit committee. When these changes are fully phased in, the Board will be comprised of 11 members, 10 of whom will be independent, and six of whom have been appointed in the past two years.

“We are excited to welcome Gordon, Céline, and Gary to the Fiserv Board of Directors,” said Doyle Simons, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “They are widely regarded as exceptional business leaders and have expertise leading the largest financial institutions in the world. The Board understands the importance of regularly bringing in fresh perspectives, and these appointments will help ensure we have the right skillsets to position Fiserv for long-term success.”

Lyons concluded, “We are grateful to Doyle and Kevin for their service on the Board. We thank them for their valuable guidance over many years and wish them continued success.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

In a separate press release issued today, Fiserv announced its third quarter financial results. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 7 a.m. CT today. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Takis Georgakopoulos

Mr. Georgakopoulos joined Fiserv in September 2024 as an Executive Vice President and a member of the Management Committee and became COO, Technology, and Merchant Solutions in April 2025. Before joining Fiserv, he served as Global Head of Payments for J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank, where he oversaw all aspects of the business, including technology, product, sales, and operations. He has a Ph.D. in economics from National Technical University of Athens and a master’s degree in mathematics of finance from Columbia University.

About Dhivya Suryadevara

Ms. Suryadevara is a talented leader with a track record of steering large and complex organizations through transformation across industries—from automotive to fintech to healthcare. She most recently served as CEO of Optum Financial and Optum Insight at UnitedHealth Group. Before that, she was Chief Financial Officer at Stripe, where she led the company’s Finance, Operations, Risk, and Global Partnerships functions. She also served in a variety of leadership roles in her 16-year career at General Motors, eventually becoming CFO. Ms. Suryadevara earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Madras and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She is a CFA charter holder.

About Paul Todd

Mr. Todd is a seasoned fintech industry executive who brings years of senior leadership experience to the role. Before serving as CFO of Global Payments from 2019 to 2022, he was CFO of TSYS for five years. Most recently, he served as a Partner at TTV Capital, where he pursued early-stage investments across the fintech space, drawing on his deep experience across the banking and merchant ecosystems. Mr. Todd earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Memphis and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

About Gordon Nixon

Mr. Nixon is an accomplished leader in the financial services sector, having served as CEO of Royal Bank of Canada, a leading global financial institution, from 2001 to 2014. During his tenure as CEO, RBC was among the best-performing financial companies in the world, and Mr. Nixon was included on Barron’s list of the World’s Best CEOs and awarded Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year. Mr. Nixon currently serves as Chairman of Bell Canada but will step down at the 2026 annual meeting, as he will have reached their term limits. He is also a Director of BlackRock and George Weston Limited. Mr. Nixon earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Queen’s University and holds an Honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from both Queen’s and Dalhousie universities.

About Céline Dufétel

Ms. Dufétel is a seasoned executive with industry experience spanning from scaled organizations to fast-moving tech companies. She currently serves as CFO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's leading alternative asset managers. Before this, she served as the President and COO of Checkout.com, where she helped rebuild the finance organization and systems to enable scale. She also served as CFO and COO at T. Rowe Price, where she led a global team of over 4,000 people. Ms. Dufétel earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in applied mathematics and economics from École Polytechnique, as well as a Master of Science degree in finance from Princeton University.

About Gary Shedlin

Mr. Shedlin has a proven track record of success in the investment banking industry, advising financial institutions on strategy, M&A and capital allocation. He spent a decade serving as CFO of BlackRock and is currently a Vice Chairman, where he focuses on key strategic initiatives and strengthening relationships with some of the firm’s most important clients and partners. Before this, he served at Morgan Stanley as a Vice Chairman, Investment Banking and a Managing Director in their Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Shedlin received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Colgate University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.