Fiserv Announces Transfer Of Stock Exchange Listing To Nasdaq - Ticker Changing From “FI” To “FISV”

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced its intention to transfer the listing of its Class A Common Stock (the “common stock”) to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange. The Company expects its common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 11, 2025 under its original Nasdaq ticker symbol “FISV.”

In addition to its common stock listing, Fiserv will also transfer the listing of seven bonds to Nasdaq.