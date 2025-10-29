Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Fiserv Announces Transfer Of Stock Exchange Listing To Nasdaq - Ticker Changing From “FI” To “FISV”

Date 29/10/2025

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced its intention to transfer the listing of its Class A Common Stock (the “common stock”) to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange. The Company expects its common stock to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 11, 2025 under its original Nasdaq ticker symbol “FISV.”

In addition to its common stock listing, Fiserv will also transfer the listing of seven bonds to Nasdaq.

Bond symbol Issuer Name New Bond symbol

FI/28C

Fiserv Funding Unlimited Company 2.875% Senior Notes due 2028

FISV28C

FI/32

Fiserv Funding Unlimited Company 3.500% Senior Notes due 2032

FISV32

FI/36

Fiserv Funding Unlimited Company 4.000% Senior Notes due 2036

FISV36

FI27

Fiserv, Inc. 1.125% Senior Notes due 2027

FISV27

FI30

Fiserv, Inc. 1.625% Senior Notes due 2030

FISV30

FI31

Fiserv, Inc. 3.000% Senior Notes due 2031

FISV31

FI31A

Fiserv, Inc. 4.500% Senior Notes due 2031

FISV31A
