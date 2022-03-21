 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Fiserv And MX Enable Secure Consumer Financial Data Access To Accelerate Future Of Open Finance - Companies Facilitate Access To Tokenized Consumer Data To Enable Businesses To Better Serve Customers Across Their Many Financial Touchpoints

Date 21/03/2022

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, and MX, a financial data platform provider and a leader in modern connectivity, are accelerating the future of open finance through secure, reliable consumer financial data sharing. MX is the first company to access tokenized consumer data via AllData® Connect from Fiserv, to better enable a more secure way for consumers to share their financial data with their favorite apps or services.

 

“Consumers are increasingly using third-party apps to manage their finances, improve their financial literacy, receive access to deals and insights, and more,” said  Justin Jackson, Head of Product for Digital Payments at Fiserv. “Direct connections that enable access to tokenized consumer data eliminate the need for consumers to share usernames and passwords with third parties and create a more secure way for them to manage their daily financial lives.”

AllData Connect, part of the AllData Aggregation product suite, provides Fiserv client financial institutions with a secure portal through which consumers can agree to share their financial data with third-party apps. AllData Connect issues an identifying token in place of the consumer’s username and password, and the third party is then able to provide that token to the financial institution to access the consumer’s data. This method of sharing data improves both consumer data access and security, important considerations in advancing the future of open financial ecosystems.

“Consumers expect to be able to access their financial data when and how they see fit, while financial institutions seek insights into which third parties their customers are accessing. Direct connections to financial information via modern APIs make this possible without compromising security,” said  Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at MX. “Jointly, we are committed to building a more connected, frictionless, and secure financial ecosystem which will deliver the interactions customers seek.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv continues to help clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources