Fiserv And COCC Meet Tomorrow’s Digital Banking Expectations

Extended collaboration enables seamlessly connected ecosystem uniting the very best in digital fintech experiences for consumers and small businesses

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced an expanded relationship with COCC, a client-owned fintech serving over 200 community banks and credit unions. This collaboration delivers industry-leading digital banking solutions powered by Experience Digital (XD) from Fiserv, paving the way for continuous innovation to transform the standard of financial services and empowering COCC’s community of financial institutions to stand at the forefront of technology for their customers.

Together, Fiserv and COCC are setting a new standard of excellence in the digital banking landscape. XD delivers a seamless, connected digital experience powered by open banking APIs and enhanced by a suite of data-rich, intelligent tools that drive highly personalized financial experiences. Under the enhanced partnership, the platform will extend to the cloud in a microservices architecture, enabling swift adaptability to evolving market needs. Additionally, with the goal of unlocking easy access to fintech integrations, a developer studio will facilitate the creation of custom experiences made available in an app market.

Despite consumers’ growing demand for digital experiences that delight them, a recent survey by Javelin Strategy & Research of more than 10,000 U.S. consumers found that 30% of dissatisfied mobile banking users said they were unsure why or how to use many of the features in their banks’ apps, and 28% said it is difficult to find what they need through mobile banking.

“It’s imperative for financial institutions to continue investing in digital banking and offer their clients the best possible digital banking experience,” said Jacob Jegher, President at Javelin. “Digital banking is a critical driver of customer satisfaction and banks of all sizes need to differentiate in a crowded and competitive playing field.”

“The bar is set by consumers and businesses’ best digital experience — likely on a mobile phone. This challenges financial institutions to accelerate digital innovation, unlocking the opportunities digital banking can provide,” said Whitney Russell, President of Digital and Financial Solutions at Fiserv. “Our partners at COCC maintain a commitment to enabling success through enhanced digital banking, and together we look forward to providing their clients access to a wide range of experiences that meet tomorrow’s digital expectations.”

“We’re thrilled to further strengthen our partnership and co-development arrangement with Fiserv as COCC joins them on the journey to deliver the latest cutting-edge, cloud-native digital banking platform,” said Matt L’Heureux, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at COCC. “Their innovative approach aligns perfectly with our vision to continue to enable our clients to remain competitive with a tech-forward, seamless, secure and future-ready experience that attracts and retains consumers and businesses alike.”



