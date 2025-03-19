Fiserv Acquires CCV - Acquisition Enhances Fiserv’s Payment Solutions Capabilities And Innovation Across European Market

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology today announced that it has acquired CCV, a payment solutions provider in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, demonstrating continued focus on driving growth in the European market. The acquisition enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of its Clover platform and operating system across Europe, while providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to an expansive, combined merchant and partner base. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Arnhem, in 1958, CCV has been a pioneer in payments, facilitating the first electronic payments in the Netherlands in the 1970s and growing substantially to become a prominent player in the omni-channel payment solutions sector, with operations in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. This acquisition optimises the existing operational and client support models of both Fiserv and CCV to create a robust omnichannel offer allowing more businesses across Europe to seamlessly accept payments with Fiserv’s suite of products.

“The addition of CCV enables Fiserv to accelerate the deployment of our Clover platform and operating system, providing enhanced capabilities and innovation to our clients across Europe,” said Katia Karpova, Head of the EMEA region at Fiserv. “We have a deep appreciation and admiration for the reputation CCV has built over its 67-year history, and the impact the company has on its stakeholders. Fiserv is committed to building upon CCV’s strong foundation to ensure continued success.”

“Businesses are continuously looking for ways to operate more effectively, with added value applications and services in a secure manner. Providing our merchant and partner network with Fiserv’s suite of products allows them to access the latest, best and most reliable payment technology,” said Michiel Bijleveld, CTIO CCV. “We are proud to be joining the Fiserv family and with our complementary strategic capabilities, provide seamless, end-to-end solutions for our current and future clients.”