Fiserv Accelerates Collaboration Among Financial Institutions And FinTechs with Streamlined Access To Core Platform APIs - Developers Now Have Immediate, Self-Service Access To Fiserv Core Banking APIs, Facilitating Integrations For Next-Generation Banking Services

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that it has streamlined access to its core banking APIs to accelerate innovation across the industry. Third-party developers now have instant access to collaborative workspaces through Banking Hub, a single location to access Fiserv banking APIs within its Developer Studio. Over 500 developers from fintechs, payfacs, merchants, major brands and system integrators already have begun using a workspace to co-develop unique use cases.

“Instant self-service integration tools address developers’ need to efficiently test live banking APIs and streamline the path to bring next-generation banking solutions to market,” said Tom Eck, senior vice president of Digital Technology at Fiserv. “This launch is part of our broader strategy to make it faster and easier for financial institutions, fintechs and merchants to connect with each other and work together to launch unique initiatives that enhance customer relationships and expand revenue opportunities.”

Banking Hub accelerates and streamlines the path for fintechs to build, test, certify and deploy pre-integrated apps in AppMarket, a marketplace for Fiserv financial institution clients to access third-party innovations, or to embed a range of financial services into their customer experience. Banking Hub provides development teams an organized space to collaborate and manage projects with multiple workflows. Developers can explore how Fiserv core banking APIs can support banking as-a-service (BaaS), allowing them to launch new digital experiences and expanding financial institution access to a broad range of third-party fintech solutions.

“As a fintech founder, I’m impressed with the way Fiserv continues to evolve their business to embrace collaboration that drives the financial services industry forward,” said Ryan Canin, CEO of DocFox. “By streamlining the way fintechs like DocFox connect with their solutions, Fiserv is creating opportunities for consumers and small businesses to access new experiences and innovative capabilities through their financial institutions.”

Fiserv designed Banking Hub workspaces to deliver a self-service experience. With quick start guides and comprehensive documentation, code samples and videos, developers can now build and validate a proof of concept at speed, which gives them an advantage in a fast-moving market. In a few clicks, a developer can create an account, add a workspace, and be issued an instant API key to start working with Fiserv core banking APIs. Trial accounts are currently available at no charge, and developers can upgrade to a dedicated workspace. Subscriptions to a dedicated workspace give fintechs everything needed to bring their project to production.

Fiserv has published the workspace environment for Finxact, a next-gen innovation platform designed for the business of banking, fintech and embedded finance. Development environments are also available for Premier®, the most widely used core banking platform in the U.S., and Signature®, a customizable platform used by many regional and larger financial institutions. A workspace for DNA® will be available in 2024, and workspaces for additional Fiserv core platforms will continue to be made available at a rapid clip.

“Financial institutions are pressed to grow their portfolio through tailored services, accelerate speed to market and appeal to younger generations,” said Niranjan Ramaswamy, vice president of Open Finance & Banking Hub at Fiserv. “Pre-integrated fintech solutions can help address these challenges by allowing financial institutions to cost effectively address targeted strategies and growth opportunities. With compelling new capabilities in gig economy banking and small and mid-size business lending, for example, financial institutions can expand customer relationships while growing deposits.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com. For more information on how Banking Hub workspaces can be used or to view a demo, visit developer.fiserv.com.