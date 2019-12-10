First Physical Delivery Ex-Primorsk Of SPIMEX ULSD Futures Contract

The first 30k cargo of ultra-low sulphur diesel (emissions class Euro 5) was exported from the port Primorsk on the Baltic Sea for delivery to NW European buyer in settlement of physically deliverable SPIMEX ULSD December Futures contract.
Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) launched ULSD Futures contract on 11 November 2019.
SPIMEX ULSD Futures is another way for Russian producers to price refined products and serves as a new access channel to exported Russian diesel for overseas buyers.
The contract will help bring together European Diesel buyers and traders to access Russian physical product cargoes and will improve transparency of export prices.
For more information on the contract and SPIMEX products please visit www.spimex.com.