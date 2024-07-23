First Initial Access Document On BME Scaleup From MISTRAL IBERIA II

It is the thirteenth company to register an Initial Access Document for this market

The Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee considers that MISTRAL IBERIA II will meet the requirements to join the BME Scaleup trading segment.

The Board of Directors of the company, has taken as a reference for the start of trading of the shares a price of €1.88 per share, which implies a total valuation of the company of €9.5 million.

The company's Registered Advisor is ARMABEX.

The company, which is the thirteenth to register an Initial Access Document (DIAM) on this BME market, is an asset-holding company that owns a portfolio of urban real estate.

The Initial Public Offering Document of MISTRAL IBERIA II is available on the BME Scaleup website, where all the information related to the company and its business can be found.

BME Scaleup is aimed especially at scaleups, companies with a proven business model, in an accelerated growth phase for at least three years, with a minimum turnover of one million euros and/or an investment of at least that amount. This market, which offers the necessary transparency to investors and simplifies the incorporation requirements for companies, is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, SOCIMIs or family businesses seeking a first contact with the capital markets.

Among the advantages of BME Scaleup for companies are its ability to boost growth with funds for financing, obtain greater prestige and brand visibility, the possibility of expanding its investor base, the boost to inorganic growth and greater ease of attracting and retaining talent.

To be listed on this market, a company must be a public limited company, have a board of directors, be accompanied by an advisor registered in the market and publish audited annual accounts. It is not necessary to have a liquidity provider or to comply with a minimum free float.

BME Scaleup already has 14 registered advisors.