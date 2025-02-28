First Initial Access Document On BME Scaleup From JHG DOMUS SOCIMI

It is the fourth company to register an Initial Access Document for the growth market of BME so far this year

The Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee considers that JHG DOMUS will meet the requirements to join BME Scaleup.

The Board of Directors of the company, which is the fourth to register an Initial Access Document to the growth markets of BME this year, has taken as a reference for the start of trading of the shares a price of €1 per share, which implies a total valuation of the company of €6 million. This price matches the one agreed upon during the company's formation.

The company's Registered Advisor is ARMABEX Asesores Registrados, part of the ARMANEXT Group.

JHG DOMUS is in an initial phase in terms of size and operations, with the company expected to add assets to its portfolio. As of the date of the Informative Document, the company has signed a deposit contract for three assets located in Madrid.

The Initial Public Offering Document of JHG DOMUS is available on the BME Scaleup website, where all the information related to the company and its business can be found.

The growth markets of BME (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and now have more than 150 companies listed for trading. BME Growth allows small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of national and international investors. For its part, BME Scaleup is especially oriented towards scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, REITs, or family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by relaxing the incorporation requirements while offering the necessary transparency to investors. Among the advantages of accessing capital markets for small and medium-sized enterprises are financing, reputation, visibility, a boost to inorganic growth, and greater ease in attracting and retaining talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its service offering. BME has a market for every type of company, from the first approaches to capital markets with the formation of the Pre-Market Environment, to large companies listed on the Stock Exchange.