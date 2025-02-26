First Initial Access Document On BME Scaleup From BETTER CONSULTANTS

It is the third company to register an Initial Access Document for the growth markets of BME this year

The Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee considers that BETTER CONSULTANTS will meet the requirements to join BME Scaleup. It is the third company to register an Initial Access Document to the growth markets of BME so far this year.

The Board of Directors of the company, has taken as a reference for the start of trading of the shares a price of €4 per share, which implies a total valuation of the company of €8.17 million.

BETTER CONSULTANTS has been advised by GVC Gaesco Valores, which has acted as Registered Advisor and Agent Entity, and Cuatrecasas Gonçalves Pereira, which has provided legal advice in the incorporation process and conducted the legal due diligence.

BETTER CONSULTANTS is a consulting and information technology services firm, founded in 1989 by a group of business management and technology professionals, with extensive experience and professional recognition in national and international corporations. The company specialises in services for organisations with a high level of information systems usage, in the main sectors of activity.

The Initial Public Offering Document of BETTER CONSULTANTS is available on the BME Scaleup website, where all the information related to the company and its business can be found.

The growth markets of BME (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and now have more than 150 companies listed for trading. BME Growth allows small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of national and international investors. For its part, BME Scaleup is especially oriented towards scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, REITs, or family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by relaxing the incorporation requirements while offering the necessary transparency to investors. Among the advantages of accessing capital markets for small and medium-sized enterprises are financing, reputation, visibility, a boost to inorganic growth, and greater ease in attracting and retaining talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its service offering. BME has a market for every type of company, from the first approaches to capital markets with the formation of the Pre-Market Environment, to large companies listed on the Stock Exchange.