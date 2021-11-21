First-Ever DIFC Future Talent Week To Inspire And Shape Tomorrow’s Talent

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is launching its first-ever DIFC Future Talent Week, taking place from 22 – 24 November at the DIFC Innovation Hub.
In line with its theme ‘Talent of Tomorrow’, a series of events in collaboration with educational institutions, world-renowned corporations, start-ups and government bodies, will focus on shaping future talent and prepare them for the job market of tomorrow.
Throughout the week, a series of live workshops and panel discussions with senior delegates from the world’s leading companies will be taking place, where the state of talent and the future of the workplace will be examined. Representatives from the region’s leading start-ups within the DIFC ecosystem will give a presentation on starting one’s own business and offer unique opportunities to job seekers who are exploring non-traditional career paths.
More than 40 companies including Emirates NBD, Mashreq, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Standard Chartered Bank, Citi bank, EY, PWC, McKenzie & Company, Marsh, Microsoft, Noon, Talabat, Michael Page, DIFC Courts, Tabby, CoinMena, BitOasis, Mamo, YAP, Stake, Hala, Sarwa, Beehive will be hiring talent during the three-day event.
The event will also witness the world’s top establishments exhibiting at the Career Fair with workshops by LinkedIn, Microsoft, Meta, Mashreq, Michael Page and more. In addition to offering young talent the chance to network with future employers and explore potential job and internship opportunities with listed partners, attendees will also be able to understand the skills employers are seeking and the industries that need these skills.
As a global business and innovation hub, DIFC recognises talent as a top priority for its clients and partners across industries and is focused on the development of a workforce with the right skills for the future. The DIFC Future Talent Week will aim to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers through physical interactions in a post-pandemic world.
Admission is complimentary. To register for free, please visit: DIFC Future Talent Week | DIFC
When: 22-24 November 2021, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Where: Open Stage, DIFC Innovation Hub