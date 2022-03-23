First Bitcoin ETPs By Fidelity Listed At SIX Swiss Exchange

Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH joins SIX Swiss Exchange as a new issuer of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). Its two new Bitcoin ETPs increase the choice of crypto products on the Swiss stock exchange to a current total of 208 with 18 different cryptocurrencies as underlyings.
Today, Fidelity Exchange Traded Products GmbH is admitting two new Bitcoin ETPs in US dollars and Swiss francs to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. The two new bitcoin ETPs listed by Fidelity bring the number of crypto ETP issuers to 10, and the number of tradable crypto ETPs to 133. ETPs and Structured Products combined, the Swiss stock exchange – operated by SIX – currently offers investors access to 208 products based on 18 cryptocurrencies, the largest choice of any regulated exchange.
Nick King, Head of ETFs at Fidelity, is excited about the approval of the new products: “The launch of the Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP is an important evolution of our exchange traded product offering and the first step in our digital assets product capability. Working with best-in-class service providers, including Fidelity Digital Assets and Brown Brothers Harriman, has allowed us to deliver an extremely robust product structure which allows our clients in Europe to obtain access to Bitcoin in a secure and convenient way.”
Fidelity is already the second new crypto ETP issuer joining the Swiss stock exchange this year and has been an issuer of Exchange Traded Funds on SIX Swiss Exchange since 2018, currently offering 23 ETFs. Fidelity International is a privately held company with a 50-year heritage and offers investment solutions and services and retirement expertise. Operating in more than 25 countries and with USD 812.8 billion in total assets. Overall, Fidelity International invests USD 610.5 billion on behalf of its clients (Data as at 31 December 2021).
Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, notes: “Our first-class trading infrastructure and our clear framework for crypto underlyings are key reasons why clients are increasingly turning to us for crypto product listing and trading. We very much welcome Fidelity to join our ETP issuers and further expand the product range.”
In 2021, the crypto segment on SIX Swiss Exchange has shown very strong growth. Trading turnover reached CHF 8.6 bn, an increase of 673% compared with the previous year (CHF 1.1 bn). The number of transactions has increased more than sixfold too: in total, 354,542 trades were carried out in crypto products, an increase of 634% compared to 2020 (48,300).
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|
Market Maker
|
Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP
|USD & CHF
|XS2434891219
|Flow Traders