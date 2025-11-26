Firms Turn To TradeHeader Training To Tackle Compliance Costs As CDM Course Passes 1,000 Users - The Milestone Underscores Tradeheader’s Commitment To Advancing Industry-Wide Data Standardisation Expertise, Boosting Compliance Efficiency, Reducing Cost And Risk

TradeHeader, the financial data standards integration and software consultancy, today announced a significant milestone for its specialist training course for compliance professionals within financial institutions, ‘The Introduction to the Common Domain Model (CDM)’ which has has now successfully trained more than 1,000 participants from banks, asset managers, custodians, exchanges, and service providers within the global financial industry.



The course, which provides a concise, practical introduction to the CDM, was developed by TradeHeader and is hosted on the Linux Foundation Training portal, in collaboration with the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS).

This achievement highlights the growing global interest in using open source standards to enhance operational efficiencies and interoperability. The strong engagement for the course demonstrates the value of accessible CDM education and training for professionals looking to understand how the model standardises data and processes across the trade lifecycle.

TradeHeader, a trusted specialist with a 20-year track record, is not just an implementer but a co-creator of critical data standards, including the FINOS CDM and ISDA’s Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR). The company chairs several working groups and is an active member of industry bodies such as ISDA, FINOS, FpML, and the FIX Trading Community. This unique position ensures the training material is built on definitive, proven expertise, enabling compliance professionals to advance their knowledge, or keep up-to-date in this crucial and dynamic field.

The training is designed to empower in-house teams - from compliance officers to developers - with the knowledge and skills needed to manage data and regulatory challenges internally. For firms facing resource constraints and lacking the time or in-house expertise to implement CDM and DRR themselves, this foundational knowledge is essential. The curriculum helps professionals quickly grasp how to codify regulatory rules into CDM functional expressions and generate regulatory reports efficiently.

Marc Gratacos, Founder and Managing Partner of TradeHeader, said: “Regulatory compliance is no longer a one-off project that companies can complete and move on from - we at TradeHeader understand that it is an ongoing fact of life for organisations in the financial space. Many firms do not have the resources, time, or in-house expertise to implement the Common Domain Model and Digital Regulatory Reporting frameworks themselves. TradeHeader is committed to helping companies to meet these challenges using our proven blend of technology and industry expertise.”

The popularity of the course confirms the rising strategic importance of data standardisation across capital markets and payments. By ensuring core industry knowledge is accessible, TradeHeader is directly aiding firms in meeting compliance more efficiently. By increasing the standards’ knowledge of market participants, TradeHeader helps firms reduce integration costs, mitigate rule interpretation risk, and ensure faster, more accurate compliance.

To access the course, sign up here:

https://training.linuxfoundation.org/express-learning/introduction-to-the-common-domain-model-cdm-lfel1016/