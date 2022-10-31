Firms Elect Edward Jones’ Penny Pennington To FINRA Board Of Governors - Pennington Elected To One Of Three Large-Firm Seats On FINRA Board

FINRA announced today that Penny Pennington, Managing Partner of Edward Jones, was elected as a large-firm governor of the FINRA Board of Governors at a special meeting of large-firm members.

“Penny’s leadership experience and knowledge of the industry will make her a valuable contributor to the Board of Governors’ oversight of FINRA’s efforts to protect investors and ensure market integrity. We look forward to working with her,” said FINRA Chair Eric Noll.

“We congratulate Penny on her election to the Board of Governors by our large-firm members,” said FINRA President and CEO Robert Cook. “We look forward to her contribution to the discussion of FINRA’s strategy, programs and operations.”

Pennington, who began her Edward Jones career in 2000 as a financial advisor, is the sixth managing partner and first woman to head the firm in its 100-year history. She is responsible for Edward Jones’ strategic direction, leading the firm's Enterprise Leadership Team and working together with more than 50,000 associates across North America.

“I am excited to join the FINRA Board of Governors and share my knowledge and experience to help FINRA fulfill its mission and achieve its objectives,” said Pennington.

Pennington began her career at Wachovia Bank in 1984 before moving to Comerica Bank in 1996. She joined Edward Jones in 2000 as an advisor in Livonia, Michigan, was named a principal in 2006 and eventually relocated to Edward Jones’ St. Louis headquarters, where she held several leadership roles. She became managing partner in 2019.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Pennington has a bachelor’s degree in commerce with a concentration in finance from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. She is also a graduate of the Securities Industry Institute at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and is a CFA charter holder.

The Oct. 31 special meeting was called to fill the large-firm governor seat vacated by Christopher Flint upon his resignation in June.

FINRA’s Board of Governors comprises 22 members, with 10 industry members, 11 public members and one seat reserved for FINRA’s CEO. A public governor, Fabiola Arredondo, will join the Board of Governors, as previously announced, in December.

The 10 industry governors include three from large firms, one from medium-size firms, three from small firms, one floor member, one independent dealer/insurance affiliate and one investment company affiliate. FINRA Governors are appointed or elected to three-year terms and may not serve more than two consecutive terms.