FINRA Publishes 2024 Industry Snapshot - Report Includes New Information On Types Of Registered Representatives, Firm Size And Account Owners

FINRA published today the 2024 Industry Snapshot, the annual statistical report on registered representatives, brokerage firms and market activity that FINRA oversees.

“The 2024 Snapshot continues FINRA’s commitment to share regulatory data in order to give the public a better understanding of and confidence in our member firms’ activities and its supervision,” said Jonathan Sokobin, Executive Vice President, Chief Economist and Head of the Office of Regulatory Economics and Market Analysis at FINRA.

This year’s Industry Snapshot includes the following special topics with new information:

Changes in registration type for registered representatives;

Firm size, including changes in firm size and total revenues and expenditures by firm size; and

Account owner type, including trading statistics, average percentage of daily orders placed by customer account owner type and average daily orders placed by customer.

Data behind the Industry Snapshot is available on the FINRA Data page on FINRA.org, which provides users with a one-stop access to all of the data offerings from FINRA. This page allows users to easily find and sort the various sets of data that FINRA provides.